Bat in the Sun Gives Update on Jason David Frank's Legend of the White Dragon Movie

Last month the Power Rangers world lost one of its biggest lights in Jason David Frank, and the ripple effects of his tragic death are still being felt and will be for a long time. Before his death, Frank was hard at work alongside Bat in the Sun's Aaron Schoenke on Legend of the White Dragon, and anyone who met him or talked to him knew how excited he was for fans to see the film. Bat in the Sun recently posted an update on the project to Facebook, and it seems fans will have the chance to see the project come to life.

On Facebook Bat in the Sun posted a picture of Frank's chair on set along with a script of the film, adding the caption "We going to do right by @jdfffn and make sure his dream is seen by everyone! We are working very hard behind the scenes! #staytuned"

Since then they've also posted an update showing the film being edited, so it does seem like fans will get to see Frank's final performance at some point down the line. Hopefully, we'll find out more official details soon, but many will be thrilled that the project Frank was so excited to share with the world will ultimately be brought to life and reach the screen.

Bat in the Sun also shared a tribute to Frank, and you can read that in full below. Our thoughts continue to be with Frank's family and friends during this incredibly challenging time.

Schoenke wrote "My mind hasn't been able to comprehend this... I love you Jason. Knowing Jason for 10 years and having worked with him on over 10 projects, we had become close family. I had talked to him almost every week ever since we met. He was so full of life, passion and the willingness to take a chance on people. He believed in me from the moment he first saw my work and from there we created so many incredible projects and amazing memories together. He was so unbelievably passionate about his fans, he wanted every project to be what they wanted. On set he worked so hard, giving it his all, even on 18 hour work days, in front and behind the camera. At conventions I had witnessed him countlessly stay long hours into the night and give away free signed photos to fans all the time. He was was a cheerleader for so many people, so kind and had so much love in his heart. I just can't believe a light so bright is gone. This is first photo and last photo of me and Jason. I am devastated. @jdfffn @batinthesun @lotwhitedragon"