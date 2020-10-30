Kylie Jenner Suits Up In Power Rangers Halloween Costume

✖

Halloween may be a bit different this year, but that's not stopping many from showing off their costumes, including Kylie Jenner. Jenner decided to adopt a Mighty Morphin theme this year with some friends, and she debuted the costumes on her social media. Jenner went as the Red Ranger, and her team almost featured a full squad, including a Yellow, Pink, and Blue Ranger as well. Now, as you might have guessed, the costumes were more revealing than what Power Rangers fans are used to, as the top cut off above the upper torso and the pants started below the waist.

Around her stomach was a white belt that held her Morpher, and then she had a visor mask that was based on the iconic Red Ranger helmet. Finally, she added high heel boots to the suit and fully red hair to complete the look, and yes, the Morph actually did have a Power Coin, so that's gotta be worth a few cool points.

go go power rangers pic.twitter.com/wzCsrbDXmc — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) October 30, 2020

Jenner posted the costume with the caption "go go power rangers", and you can see it in the video above.

The Power Rangers account was digging it too, replying "when's the KYLIE x POWER RANGERS drop??!!"

when's the KYLIE x POWER RANGERS drop??!! — POWER🎃RANGERS (@PowerRangers) October 30, 2020

Another video from Kylie's account shows she also had a Ranger-styled mask that went with it the outfit, so it seems Kylie went all out this year.

You won't see these costumes on Beast Morphers mind you, but it's still fun that she decided to bring a little Ranger fun to the Halloween season. We imagine this isn't the only take on the Rangers we'll see during the holiday, so if you spot any others make sure to let us know!

What did you think of Kylie's Ranger costume? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!