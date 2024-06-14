Power Rangers Netflix Series Reportedly No Longer Moving Forward

Power Rangers fans have been waiting diligently for any news regarding the in-development Netflix live-action series, but unfortunately, the news as of now is far from what they hoped to hear. TV Line has confirmed that the live-action series is no longer moving forward at Netflix (via an original report from @Jinsakuu), and Hasbro Entertainment, who owns the franchise, will now explore a new creative direction for the show and a new partner. Jonathan Entwistle was overseeing the series while Jenny Klein was the series showrunner, but so far Entwistle, Klein, Netflix, nor Hasbro have commented on the status of the series.

Jinsakuu's original report stated that Hasbro is looking to do something similar to what it just did with the Power Rangers toy line. Earlier this year Hasbro revealed that it had licensed the Power Rangers toys to Playmates, which will start to roll out their lines next year. It's stated that Hasbro is looking to follow a similar path for the Power Rangers TV rights and that they are trying to be as hands-off as possible.

On Twitter, Jinsakuu wrote, "Due to the lack of staff and all the departments and responsibilities Hasbro had to take on. They're lisencing Power Rangers Toys and Media off to other companies. As we seen with playmates who now own full control of the toys they're doing the same with the show rights. Also they're trying to be as hands off as possible and still own the franchises revenues. So good news maybe ??"

Netflix has been a frequent partner of Hasbro over the past few years, and over the past year or so that's also been the case with Power Rangers. Power Rangers: Dino Fury and Cosmic Fury both called Netflix their exclusive home, while Netflix was also the place to find the 30th Anniversary special Once & Always. At one time there were far bigger plans for the franchise at the streamer, especially with Entwistle involved.

Entwistle co-created I Am Not Okay With This and The End of the F***ing World for Netflix, and in 2020 he was announced as the overseer of the franchise in both TV and film. It was all rumored to be part of a grand plan to connect those various areas of the franchise moving forward, presenting a vision that captured the nostalgia and iconic elements of the series while also creating a vision for the future. That has unfortunately not come to fruition as of yet, and now it's murky if that vision will ultimately happen.

We'll have to wait and see if this is overhauled completely or if tenants of the original plan remain and just find a different home, but hopefully, there will be more clarity soon.

