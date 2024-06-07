Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Reveals Rita's Rewind Video Game

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers recently celebrated its 30th Anniversary, and in continuing celebration of that milestone, the franchise has revealed a new video game as part of Summer Game Fest. Today Digital Eclipse and Hasbro revealed a new retro-inspired action game titled Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind, and as you can see in the trailer below, the game harkens back to classic brawlers and side scrollers while mixing in the fan-favorite moments from the franchise's history. The game is currently slated to hit PC and consoles in late 2024.

Rita's Rewind features the original five Rangers and allows for online and offline co-op with up to five players. You'll also be able to pilot their Zords and other vehicles throughout, including cycles and even a rollercoaster as they try and take down enemies with their blasters as they move through the environment.

That includes one particularly awesome sequence seen in the trailer that shows the Red Ranger guiding the Tyrannosaurus Dinozord and trying to take down a floating version of Eye Guy. Later in the trailer, we see the next step of that battle, as you are battling Eye Guy from the cockpit of the Megazord in first person. Familiar locations in Angel Grove can be seen throughout as well as even more villains, and the big villain at the center of it all is Rita Repulsa, though there's a twist, as there are actually two Ritas to contend with.

"As we celebrate over 30 years of POWER RANGERS, we are excited to collaborate with Digital Eclipse to introduce Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind to our passionate fanbase," said Eugene Evans, SVP Digital Strategy and Licensing at Hasbro and Wizards of the Coast. "We created Hasbro Retro Arcade to deliver a modern take on old-school arcade action based on our world-class brands and characters. This further illustrates our strategy to grow our digital games portfolio through licensing and internal development and we can't wait for fans' reactions when revisiting iconic moments through this new, yet retro, gameplay." You can find the official description for Rita's Rewind below.

"A new story with a familiar foe...In Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind, the team faces off against a robotic reincarnation of the Power Rangers' long-time nemesis. Robo-Rita has conjured a portal to send herself back in time so she can finally vanquish the Power Rangers by forming an alliance with her younger self. Working together, Robo-Rita and Rita Repulsa rewind, rewrite, and remix the past in an attempt to stop the very formation of the Power Rangers, altering the course of history.

Will the two Ritas and their army of monstrous enemies from across the MMPR timeline finally succeed in destroying the Power Rangers? Or will these teenagers with attitude learn to work together and counter this catastrophic chronological collaboration?

Players will be able to experience the origins of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers again – for the first time! The past will never be the same..."

Are you excited for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind? You can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!