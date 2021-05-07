Legend of the White Dragon Reveals First Look at Mayling Ng (Exclusive)

✖

Fans are eager to see what the team behind Legend of the White Dragon has in store, and while it seems we have to wait a bit longer to see more footage from the project, we can reveal the first look at Mayling Ng's role. As you can see in the images below, Ng, who will also be bringing the role of Mongal to life in DC's upcoming The Suicide Squad, will be playing a police officer Lieutenant Tek Boh. We don't know if she's on the side of good or evil though, as she is leading the charge in finding the fugitive, Erik Reed (Jason David Frank) and may have ulterior motives.

We're not sure where Tek's affiliations lie, but we can't wait to find out. In the meantime, you can check out both of the new photos below.

(Photo: Jim Donnelly)

Legend of the White Dragon features executive producers Jason David Frank , Aaron Schoenke, Chris Jay—The film stars Jason David Frank, Aaron Schoenke, Mayling Ng, Andrew Bachelor, Jason Faunt, Rachele Brooke Smith, Kevin Porter, and Jenna Frank. More casting to be announced soon!

(Photo: Jim Donnelly)

You can check out the full description for Legend of the White Dragon below.

"After being a fugitive on the run for 3 years, the White Dragon, Erik Reed, has returned to the city he fought to protect. He must now clear his name and save the family he keeps in secret before the mysterious Dragon Prime unleashes his revenge!"

Are you excited for Legend of the White Dragon? Let us know in the comments or as always feel free to find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!