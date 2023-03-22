Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always Trailer Revealed

It's the 30th Anniversary of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and to celebrate Hasbro and Netflix are teaming up for an all-new special titled Once & Always. Some of your favorite Rangers from the original cast are returning for a new adventure with familiar foes, and previously we had a behind-the-scenes trailer that showed off some footage. Now we have the full trailer for the new special, and it contains some major revelations for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers fans. The Rangers will be facing Rita Repulsa once more, but this time she's back in a new robotic body. The team will also welcome a new Ranger into its ranks, and that's all in addition to Zords, Megazords, and more. You can watch the full trailer below.

As seen in the trailer, Once & Always brings back Ranger Legends like David Yost (Billy) and Walter Emanuel Jones (Zack), Johnny Yong Bosch (Adam), Steve Cardenas (Rocky), Karan Ashley (Aisha), and Catherine Sutherland (Kat). They will also be joined by a new addition to the franchise Charlie Kersh, who will be playing the daughter of Trini. We also see what brings her into the Ranger fold in this new trailer, which is sure to get a reaction from longtime fans.

Once a ranger, always a ranger!



Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always premieres April 19! pic.twitter.com/kEDrEr85EO — Netflix (@netflix) March 22, 2023

In an interview with EW, Yost talked about being back on the Power Rangers set with Jones. "We went through the audition process together and launched the Power Rangers franchise," and added their reunion was "amazing. It was such a surreal experience to be on the set of Power Rangers again after 28 years."

We also see plenty of action in the trailer as well as Ford footage, and we even get a glimpse of the Command Center, Alpha, and more. Robotic Rita Repulsa is definitely something to behold, and you can watch the whole trailer in the video above. You can find the official synopsis for Once & Always below.

"The Rangers come face to face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs. Inspired by the legendary mantra from the franchise 'Once a Ranger, Always a Ranger,' Once & Always reminds everyone when you become a Ranger, you are always a part of the Ranger family and always welcome."

Season 2 of Dino Fury is available on Netflix now, and Cosmic Fury is slated to hit in 2023. Once & Always will hit Netflix on April 19th.