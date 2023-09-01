Power Rangers Brings Soul of the Dragon's Tommy Oliver to Legacy Wars

Power Rangers Legacy Wars has added Ranger favorites from across the morphin grid and the franchise's various projects in TV, Movies, and comics. Now one of the most iconic Rangers is making his way to the game in a new form, as Soul of the Dragon's Tommy Oliver is now fully pliable. Tommy is in the game already in his various other Ranger forms, but those who have read BOOM! Studios' Soul of the Dragon discovered an older Tommy who switched between his past Ranger forms using a Master Morpher, and Legacy Wars has brought this version of the character into the popular fighting game. You can check Tommy out in action in the trailer below, and you can find his ability breakdown below as well.

Green Strike (Strike/Primary) – This attack starts with a kick upwards and then a second kick that knocks the opponent off balance. Then Tommy does a spinning kick and then teleports back a distance, morphs into the Green Ranger, and charges in with a leaping kick.

Time to meet the soul of the dragon, newly released Tommy Master Morpher! 🥊⚡ Ranger up with him on the Morphin Grid today! ⚡ pic.twitter.com/46oPAUcQww — Power Rangers: Legacy Wars (@PRLegacyWars) August 25, 2023

Morpher Disruptor (Disruptor/Primary) – Tommy charges up and hits his opponent with a power blast before moving backward and morphing into the Green Ranger. He then charges in with an uppercut and follows with another charge forward. He then teleports back a short distance and morphs back.

White and Black (Breaker/Special) – Tommy jumps up and kicks his opponent in mid-air, and then he morphs into the White Ranger and hits the opponent with a number of kicks that sends the opponent further up in the air. Tommy then morphs into the Black Dino Ranger and brings down a powerful wave of energy that knocks the opponent further away.

Red Turbo Five (Strike Special) – Tommy hits a spinning kick and then hits a flurry of punches as he dashes back and forward. He emerges morphed as the Red Turbo Ranger and then comes back with an overhead punch. The last punch sends the opponent high into the air.

Soul of the Dragon (Super) – Tommy Connects with a kick and then morphs into Black Dino Ranger as he brings his fists down and stuns the opponent. Tommy then morphs into the White Ranger and kicks his opponent in the head before jumping back and morphing into Red Turbo. Then he connects with another forward kick before morphing into MMPR Green and hitting a spinning kick. Finally, Tommy charges up and all of his different Ranger forms are seen behind him as he unleashes a massive power blast.

Dragon's Combo (Assist Breaker) – Tommy jumps in and throws a punch and then clocks his opponent with the other hand before coming back with his right to send the opponent flying backward.

Power Rangers: Legacy Wars is available on iOS and Android devices, and Soul of the Dragon's Tommy Oliver is playable now.

