Power Rangers Dino Fury Announced For 2021

Power Rangers fans have been waiting to see what the next season of the show would be called, which will be based on the Sentai season Kishiryu Sentai Ryusoulger. Thanks to Hasbro and Fan Friday we now know what the show will be called and on top of that even have the logo for it, and the new season will be titled Power Rangers Dino Fury. The show is set to debut in 2021, and while we still don't have a cast or other details yet, this is a big first step for the next evolution of the franchise. You can check out the full logo below.

We also got the official synopsis for the show, which has the Rangers taking on an army of powerful aliens to defend the Earth. You can read the full thing below.

"When an army of powerful alien beings is unleashed on Earth threatening life as we know it, a brand-new team of Power Rangers, fueled by the pre-historic power of the dinosaurs, are recruited to deal with the threat! ⚡🦖 POWER RANGERS DINO FURY coming in 2021 to @Nickelodeon"

⚡🦖

POWER RANGERS DINO FURY coming in 2021 to @Nickelodeon pic.twitter.com/XXev8Y5G6u — POWER⚡RANGERS (@PowerRangers) May 15, 2020

The logo's pretty spiffy, and the first official image from the season shows off the uniforms. We still don't have a cast yet or know when exactly the show will premiere, but this is a pretty good start.

This will be the fourth Dinosaur themed season, following the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, Power Rangers Dino Thunder, and Power Rangers Dino Charge. You gotta admit, Dino Fury is a pretty sweet title, and we're very interested to see what Hasbro can do with it.

