Power Rangers Dino Fury: Zayto Reveals an Awesome New Ability in Lost Signal Clip (Exclusive)

Power Rangers Dino Fury is off to a fantastic start, and anticipated is high for this weekend's new episode. While we have one more day until the episode airs, we've got the perfect thing to help you pass the time with an exclusive new clip from Dino Fury episode 3, Lost Signal, and you can watch it in the video above. The clip begins with Mucus and a Medusa jacking the feed of a satellite dish to send out their footage on a loop, which is controlling the city's citizens and unfortunately also Rangers Ollie and Amelia. Mucus and Medusa are interrupted by Zayto, who is wearing a blindfold to stop Medusa from affecting him, though despite not being able to use his eyes to see, it turns out he's got the perfect way to stay in the fight.

Zayto uses the Sonic Dino Key on his Chromafury Saber, resulting in an energy trail that connects with his ears, giving him a Daredevil-esque radar that he can use to pinpoint someone's location and maneuver around them. At the first sign of trouble, Mucus bails.

Medusa charges forward with her weapon but Zayto is able to deflect and hold her off, and then flips and knocks her back. He then hears the video playing in the background and uses his newly acquired Sonar sense to locate the laptop and the feed, which is attempting to gain control of the public. He dodges an attack and destroys the laptop, which cuts off the mind control.

Ollie and Amelia are back to normal now, and they check in with Solon. Zayto has done well but is losing the battle with Medusa, though luckily for him he gets some backup from Amelia and Ollie. Medusa runs but the fight is not over, as she grows to massive size.

Power Rangers Dino Fury stars Russell Curry (Dino Fury Red), Hunter Deno (Dino Fury Pink), Kainalu Moya (Dino Fury Blue), Chance Perez (Dino Fury Black), and Tessa Rao (Dino Fury Green), and you can find the official description for Lost Signal below.

"The Rangers intercept a mysterious message from outer space and Zayto is desperate to know if it was sent from his home planet. Unable to decipher it and losing hope, he remembers another important message from the past."

You can check out some screens from the new episode above, and you can watch the full episode when it hits Nickelodeon at 8 AM EST.

