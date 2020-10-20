Power Rangers Getting Movie Reboot and Live-Action TV Show Connected Universe

✖

Hasbro has been developing a Power Rangers feature film reboot, but that's not the only change in store for the famous franchise. Jonathan Entwistle has been tapped to direct the upcoming movie reboot, which will hopefully launch a new franchise during the Hasbro era, but a new report by THR reveals that the End of the F****** World and I'm Not Okay With This creator will also oversee and direct both film and television adaptations for the series moving forward, which is a huge shift for the franchise. Entwistle will be a conductor of a connected story universe that will expand across multiple platforms, meaning there will now be ties between TV and film.

In recent months eOne has taken over the development of the Power Rangers film from Paramount, and it seems with that has come a much more expanded role for Entwistle.

“Jonathan has an incredible creative vision for this iconic and hugely successful franchise, and is hands down the right architect to join us as we reimagine the television and film worlds of this property,” said eOne’s film president Nick Meyer and global television president Michael Lombardo in a joint statement. “Across our slate, we are looking forward to working with the most talented storytellers as we take on Hasbro’s rich fan-favourite brands and build entertainment universes around them."

“This is an unbelievable opportunity to deliver new Power Rangers to both new and existing generations of awaiting and adoring fans. We’ll bring the spirit of analog into the future, harnessing the action and storytelling that made this brand a success,” said Entwistle.

Recent iterations of the show have taken on some elements from the comics, but never directly connected. As for the recent reboot, it was well liked by fans but failed to deliver the franchise starter Lionsgate and Hasbro had hoped for at the box office, and so a sequel never happened.

