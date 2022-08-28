Power Rangers Announces Season 30 Cosmic Fury, Reveals Return of Dino Fury Cast

Hasbro and eOne decided to kick off National Power Rangers Day with a huge announcement, officially unveiling Power Rangers' 30th season. In a new video Power Rangers Dino Fury executive producer and showrunner Simon Bennett officially revealed that season 30 will be titled Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, and that he will be returning as showrunner, but that's not all. Bennett also revealed that for the first time since Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, a team will return for a third season, as the Dino Fury cast will be reprising their roles as the Rangers in Cosmic Fury, which will take their adventures into space and across the galaxy. Cosmic Fury will air in 2023, and you can check out the full reveal in the video below,.

"Hi Ranger Nation, and happy Power Rangers day. My name is Simon Bennett and I'm the executive producer and showrunner of Power Rangers Dino Fury. Now Hasbro and I have some exciting news that I just can't wait to share with you today, and the news is that I will be returning to Power Rangers season 30, which is viewable in 2023 and the name of the season is Power Rangers Cosmic Fury," Bennett said. "Now as you can see the sets are going up here in the studio in New Zealand, and we have a little tease we wanted to share with you."

Happy #PowerRangersDay, #RangerNation! We’re proud to announce that #PowerRangers: Cosmic Fury will begin filming this fall & debut in ‘23 with Simon Bennett returning as EP! For the 1st time since Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the current cast will be returning for a 3rd season! pic.twitter.com/c1ZAaTYJ8H — Hasbro Pulse (@HasbroPulse) August 28, 2022

"So the name and the logo may seem familiar to you, and that's because I'm not the only returning thing to season 30. In fact, the entire Dino Fury Ranger cast will be coming back and they will be the Cosmic Fury team, and their adventures as they fight back guys will them out into space and across the galaxy," Bennett said.

"Now, I know that you're going to have lots of questions. There'll be lots of speculation and everyone who wants to know a lot more ab out this new season. I'm afraid there's not much I can say right now, but I promise you everything will be made clear very soon. What I can say is that on behalf of eOne and Hasbro and the production team here in New Zealand is, I just wanted to thank everyone for your commitment to the show over the years," Bennett said. You know, your love for the brand is just a wonderful thing and is truly appreciated by everyone who works on the show. So everyone, have a fantastic National Power Rangers day."

The cast of Dino Fury has been an absolute delight, and the fact that they are returning for a third season couldn't be better news. Plus the show is changing things up around them to provide some fresh locations, though it also feels like a natural extension of certain elements revolving around Zayto and Aiyon.

As for Dino Fury, the second half of season 2 will hit Netflix on September 29th.

Are you excited for Cosmic Fury and the return of the Dino Fury cast? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!