Power Rangers Unlimited: Edge of Darkness Preview Reveals the Phantom Ranger's Secret Role in Ranger History (Exclusive)

The Power Rangers comics have spotlighted some of your favorite characters from all across the franchise, and now another fan favorite is getting their time in the limelight. That would be the mysterious Phantom Ranger, and fans will get new insight into the infamous Ranger in BOOM! Studios' new Power Rangers Unlimited one-shot Edge of Darkness #1. The anticipated issue will be written by Frank Gogol (Dead End Kids), drawn by Simone Ragazzoni (Power Rangers: Drakkon New Dawn), colored by Igor Monti (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), and lettered by Ed Dukeshire (Once & Future), and will be the first full appearance of the Phantom Ranger in the comics. Even better is that we have an exclusive look at the big issue, and you can check it out starting on the next slide!

In the preview, fans will see not only the role the Phantom Ranger is playing currently (Zordon really is pulling out all the stops lately), but also his role throughout the years, including the role they had in a certain young villain's early days. The Phantom Ranger seems to be around at some of the most critical parts of the franchise's history, and we should get our best glimpse at their role in things yet when Edge of Darkness hits stores.

You can check out the official description below.

"ENTER THE PHANTOM RANGER! Answering Zordon’s call, the Phantom Ranger investigates the aftermath of an Empyreal attack. Only to discover their connection to an ancient evil he encountered long ago… which may have finally returned to threaten the entire universe."

Power Rangers Unlimited: Edge of Darkness #1 features covers by Dan Mora (Once & Future), Jungeun Yoon (Spider-Woman), Vincenzo Riccardi (Something Is Killing The Children), and Derrick Chew (Harley Quinn), and you can pick up the issue when it hits comic stores on June 30th.

