Power Rangers Unlimited One-Shot Reveals the Death Ranger (Exclusive)

The Power Rangers comics universe has grown in all sorts of ways over the past few years, and today it expands yet again with a brand new Ranger unlike any other. We've got your exclusive first look at Power Rangers Unlimited: The Death Ranger #1, a new one-shot issue by writer Paul Allor (Power Rangers: The Psycho Path) and artist Katherine Lobo, and the special issue will introduce the world to a mysterious and deadly Ranger whose unearthly secret might spell doom for everyone in the Morphin Grid. Power Rangers Unlimited: The Death Ranger is slated to hit stores this August, and you can check out the new covers for the issue below.

Power Rangers Unlimited: The Death Ranger #1 will feature a main cover by Keyla Valerio (Mighty Morphin) and variant covers by Goni Montes (Mighty Morphin), Derrick Chew (Harley Quinn), and more. You can find the covers by Chew, Montes, and Valerio in the images below.

(Photo: BOOM! Studios)

As for the mysterious Death Ranger, it turns out there were six legendary Omega Rangers who defended the universe thousands of years ago, but one member of the team was seduced by the death-defying powers of a powerful foe. It also seems perhaps this Ranger has a connection to what is locked in Safehaven's Omega Vault, and hopefully, we'll get more concrete answers about who this is, what happened in the past, and how it all connects to now.

(Photo: BOOM! Studios)

"We're continuing the epic CHARGE TO 100 with a new type of Ranger you've never encountered before," said Dafna Pleban, Senior Editor, BOOM! Studios. "Just like the introduction of fan favorites Lord Drakkon, the Ranger Slayer, and countless other

characters who've taken on a life of their own, it's time to meet a dark and ominous figure from the ancient recesses of Morphin history... the DEATH RANGER!"

The issue's official description reads "The LEGENDARY OMEGA RANGERS defended the universe from evil thousands of years ago, the six of them using their elemental powers to protect others from sinister forces. But that all changed when one key member became seduced by the death-defying powers of the Rangers' greatest foe. How does this Ranger connect to what's locked in the mysterious Omega Vault in Safehaven so many millennia later, as everything converges in the milestone comic book event CHARGE TO 100?"

(Photo: BOOM! Studios)

Power Rangers Unlimited: The Death Ranger #1 will hit comic stores and digital platforms this August, and we can't wait to learn more about the Death Ranger.

Let us know what you think of the new issue and Ranger in the comments, and as always you can talk all things Power Rangers with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!