Power Rangers: Watch Austin St. John Morph Into Red Ranger For First Time In Years On Beast Morphers

Power Rangers Beast Morphers is on a break over here in the states, but international fans are getting to watch the second half of season 2 right now, and that includes the much-anticipated crossover episode titled Grid Connection. Our friends over at PwrRnger.com happened to get some of the clips from the episode's U.K. airing on Pop, and it does feature the long-awaited return of the original Red Ranger, Austin St. John. The episode will air on Nickelodeon in the U.S. once new episodes return, but you can check out the clips right now, which feature the beginning of the big battle against Goldar Maximus, and we get to see the morphs of not only the Dino Charge Rangers but also Jason's return as Mighty Morphin Red. As you can see in the video below, it was more than worth the wait. Spoilers incoming for the episode, so those stateside who want to wait and watch it fresh shouldn't go any further.

First though we get a clip of Devon heading into the Morphing Grid itself to send out a message for help, as Goldar Maximus is attempting to take over the Dino Charge dimension. The other Beast Morpher Rangers have been sent to their world to help, but Devon puts out a call through the Grid, and one Ranger answers the call.

That is none other than Jason, and Devon is floored. Jason asks why Devon needed help, and he fills him in on the situation, followed by offering Jason his Power Coin back. If you were waiting for a cool moment that showcases why Power Rangers has stayed around so long, this is it.

#BeastSpoilers Devon enters the Morphing Grid, and broadcasts his message. One legendary Ranger responds, making an entrance... pic.twitter.com/8UonRMnCRf — PwrRngr.com (@PwrRngrSite) June 18, 2020

Things get better in the next clip though, as Jason leads the Dino Charge Rangers to the battlefield. They are confronted with Goldar and his army, but Jason quickly points out that what he sees in front of him is not an army. That's when more portals open up and the rest of the Mighty Morphin Rangers and the team of Dino Thunder Rangers head through, joining the lineup.

Jason says "this is an army", and then the Dino Charge Rangers morph. That's when Jason flips his coin in the air and then catches it, which is then followed by a full morph into the Red Ranger, and you've got to admit, it all came together pretty dang well.

You can watch both clips in the videos above.

Beast Morphers stars Rorrie D. Travis (Devon/Red), Jacqueline Scislowski (Zoey/Yellow), Jasmeet Baduwalia (Ravi/Blue), Abraham Rodriguez (Nate), Liana Ramirez (Roxy), Colby Strong (Blaze), Cosme Flores (Ben), Kristina Ho (Betty), and Kevin Copeland (Mayor Daniels, and you can check out the official description for Power Rangers Beast Morphers below.

"In season 2 of POWER RANGERS BEAST MORPHERS, Evox returns and he’s more powerful than ever! The Power Rangers will gain access to all new power upgrades, powerful new weapons, and epic new Megazords in order to protect the Morphin Grid and save the world!"

Power Rangers Beast Morphers airs Saturdays on Nickelodeon at 8 am est.

What did you think of the crossover clips? Let us know in the comments and as always you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!

