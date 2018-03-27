Leonard Nimoy’s Son Got Married to a Star Trek Star on His Father’s Birthday

Yesterday was what would have been legendary Star Trek star Leonard Nimoy’s 87th birthday. Nimoy’s son, Adam, and others remembered his late father, but Adam and another Star Trek star decided to make the day memorable for another reason.

Adam Nimoy and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine star Terry Farrell got married on Leonard Nimoy’s birthday in a civil ceremony in San Francisco.

Film critic Scott Mantz broke the news with a photo from the event that he shared to Twitter:

RT BREAKING NEWS!! ADAM NIMOY & TERRY FARRELL got MARRIED TODAY at a CIVIL CEREMONY at CITY HALL in SAN FRANCISCO! Today is the BIRTHDAY of Adam’s father #LeonardNimoy! Big CONGRATS to the happy couple!! #LLAP #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/sGB8OX2Tir — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) March 26, 2018

Farrell retweeted the news, describing herself as “Aka: Mrs. Adam Nimoy.”

Freakin AWESOME day!!!!!!! Love ya all! Aka: Mrs. Adam Nimoy 🖖❤️😘 https://t.co/i6AVzPxR8q — Terry Farrell (@4TerryFarrell) March 27, 2018

Nimoy and Farrell went public with their relationship at last year’s Star Trek Las Vegas convention when Nimoy interviewed Farrell on stage. News of their engagement followed shortly thereafter.

Adam Nimoy has been involved with the Star Trek franchise for decades, even beyond simply being the son of its biggest icon. He was an assistant to director Nicholas Meyer on the set of Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country and he himself directed two episodes of Star Trek: The Next Generation, “Rascals” and “Timescape.”

Following the death of his father, Nimoy kickstarted a documentary titled For the Love of Spock which he directed. The film looked at Leonard Nimoy‘s relationship with his famous character throughout his life and career.

Nimoy was working on the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine documentary titled What We Left Behind, which features in-depth interviews with the show’s stars, including Farrell, and those who worked on the series behind the scenes. Nimoy has since bowed out of the project.

Farrell played Trill science officer Jadzia Dax through six seasons of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. Jadzia was killed off when Farrell decided to exit the role to play Reggie Costas on the sitcom Becker. She remains active in the Star Trek fan community.