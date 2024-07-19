Movies

Deadpool & Wolverine Final Trailer Reactions & The Boys Season 4 Finale Recap

This episode of the podcast includes LIVE reacts to the Deadpool & Wolverine Final Trailer, and recaps of The Boys Season 4 and Star Wars: The Acolyte finales!

The ComicBook Nation crew reacts to the final Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer and breaks down the finales of The Boys Season 4 and Star Wars: The Acolyte. Breaking news reactions include The Russo Bros. returning to Avengers movies; Halo being canceled by Paramount, new trailers for Beetlejuice 2, Dune: Prophecy, and Alien: Romulus – and so much more with San Diego Comic-Con 2024 on the horizon! 

ComicBook Nation LIVE Show (Video) 

Deadpool & Wolverine Trailer 

Alien: Romulus Final Trailer 

Dune: Prophecy Trailer 2 

