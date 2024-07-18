Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Adds Two More to Cast

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy has enrolled two more cadets in its inaugural class. On Thursday, Paramount+ revealed that it had cast Karim Diané (One of Us Is Lying) and Zoë Steiner (Significant Others) in Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, the upcoming Star Trek series following the exploits of a new class of Starfleet cadets coming of age at one of the galaxy’s most storied institutions. CBS Studios produces the Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, which begins production this summer. As cadets, Diané and Steiner join previously announced castmates/classmates Kerrice Brooks, Bella Shepard, and George Hawkins. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy also stars Holly Hunter as a Starfleet captain serving as the current chancellor of Starfleet Academy, and Paul Giamatti as the first season’s villain.

According to the series’ official synopsis, “Star Trek: Starfleet Academy introduces viewers to a young group of cadets who come together to pursue a common dream of hope and optimism. Under the watchful and demanding eyes of their instructors, they discover what it takes to become Starfleet officers as they navigate blossoming friendships, explosive rivalries, first loves and a new enemy that threatens both the Academy and the Federation itself.”

l-r: Karim Diané, Zoë Steiner

What is Star Trek: Starfleet Academy?

Diané previously starred in One Of Us Is Lying and 1266. He can next be heard on the This American Life podcast episode “Afrikanas.” Diané is a Guinean singer and actor who began his career as a contestant on The X Factor. He found his first recurring role in the second season of the series StartUp. Steiner made her professional acting debut as the lead in Significant Others.

Alex Kurtzman and Noga Landau are Star Trek: Starfleet Academy‘s co-showrunners and executive producers. Other executive producers working on the series include Gaia Violo, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Jenny Lumet, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Frank Siracusa, and John Weber. Violo wrote Star Trek: Starfleet Academy‘s premiere episode.

CBS Studios produces Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, working with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Paramount Global Content Distribution will distribute the series.

The casting news comes ahead of Paramount+’s Star Trek panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con. Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is the newest project to join Paramount+’s Star Trek offerings. Star Trek: Discovery debuted its fifth and final season earlier this year. Star Trek: Lower Decks will have its final season later this year. Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 is currently in the works with Season 4 on the horizon. Star Trek: Section 31, Paramount+’s first original Star Trek movie, wrapped filming earlier this year.