‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Aftershow ‘After Trek’ Being “Reimagined” for Season 2

CBA All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery aftershow After Trek will return alongside Discovery‘s second season, but it won’t be quite the same as it was last season.

While CBS All Access was quick to renew Star Trek: Discovery for a second season, there hasn’t been any official word on After Trek‘s future since the show’s first season ended. Fans have been eager to hear more.

Rumors began to circulate on Twitter earlier today that CBS has chosen not to renew After Trek for a second season. ComicBook.com reached out to CBS All Access for confirmation or comment and a spokesperson responded with the following statement, revealing that After Trek will return for season two, but with some changes:

“We are reimagining After Trek for Season 2. The series will continue to have all the fan-driven elements that Star Trek: Discovery viewers enjoyed this season and more. We’ll be sure to share more details as we get closer to launch.”

The first season of After Trek followed a format similar to the one pioneered by AMC’s Chris Hardwick-hosted The Walking Dead aftershow Talking Dead. The show was hosted by Matt Mira, one of Hardwick’s co-hosts on the Nerdist podcast, who typically chatted with three guests – usually, but not always, either cast, crew, or creatives from Star Trek: Discovery – about the most recent Discovery episode. The show originally streamed live, but later switched to a live-to-tape format to make it easier for fans to jump right from watching Discovery to watching After Trek.

As alluded to in CBS All Access’ comment, After Trek also featured several fan-focused recurring segments spotlighting fan art and cosplay. There were also segments that focused on the history and minutiae of Star Trek fandom, including “Cadet Training,” a segment that recommended three episodes of past Star Trek series each week for fans to revisit that somehow related to that week’s episode of Discovery, as well as segments dedicated to Star Trek “technobabble,” quotable lines, peeks behind-the-scenes, and sneak previews of the next episode.

The first seasons of Star Trek: Discovery and After Trek are available to stream in their entireties on CBS All Access. Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto.