Star Trek: Prodigy Creators Sign Overall Deal With CBS

Kevin and Dan Hageman, the Emmy Award-winning animation writers/producers behind Star Trek: Prodigy, have signed a multi-year overall production agreement with CBS Studios. The deal grants CBS Studios exclusive rights to produce all television content created and developed by the brothers. That currently includes Star Trek: Prodigy, Star Trek's first kid-focused animated series. First set for Nickelodeon, the series will debut on the Paramount+ streaming service before airing on linear television. The Hageman brothers are also writing the feature film sequel to their 2019 Guillermo Del Toro horror movie Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark and the live-action feature film adaptation of arcade game Dragon's Lair starring Ryan Reynolds for Netflix.

"Dan and Kevin are brilliant creators and master storytellers," said David Stapf, President, CBS Studios, in a press release. "They have a unique gift for tapping into the human spirit through a lens of compelling characters, insight and humor. They've done an amazing job creating Star Trek: Prodigy for a younger audience, and we can't wait for kids and families to discover and enjoy it. We feel so fortunate that they will make their home at CBS Studios."

"We're overjoyed about our opportunity to work closely with David Stapf and his entire team at CBS Studios," said the brothers. "Since Alex Kurtzman made our introduction, we have felt nothing but trust and support while collaborating on Star Trek: Prodigy. Not only are we anticipating big things in animation, but the possibilities in the live-action space have us very excited as well."

The Hagemans' most recent work is the Golden Globe-nominated animated film The Croods: A New Age for Dreamworks Animation. They also were co-executive producers and showrunners of the multiple Emmy Award-winning animated series Trollhunters for Guillermo Del Toro and Dreamworks Animation. The brothers won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing in an Animated Program and are now writing and executive producing the film finale, Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans.

The Hageman brothers also helped create The LEGO Movie with producer Dan Lin, directors/writers Lord & Miller, and Warner Brothers Animation. The film has since won numerous awards and spawned movie spinoffs, sequels, TV shows, and theme park attractions. They then wrote, and executive produced LEGO Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu for Cartoon Network. Their other theatrical credits include creating the story for the animated film Hotel Transylvania for Adam Sandler and Sony Animation, helping spawn a franchise that now consists of three sequels and a television series.