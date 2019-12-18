Galaxy Quest Honest Trailer Calls It One of the Best Star Trek Movies

Galaxy Quest has received the Honest Trailers treatment. As part of the film’s 20th-anniversary celebration, Screen Junkies released an Honest Trailer about the cult comedy classic. The trailer calls the film one of the best Star Trek movies ever made, despite having nothing to do with Star Trek in any official capacity. The Galaxy Quest Honest Trailer debuted with Fathom Events’ theatrical presentation of Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary in November and has now made its way online. The documentary was produced by Screen Junkies and Fandom and features the stars and creators of Galaxy Quest, including Sigourney Weaver, Tim Allen, Sam Rockwell, Justin Long, Tony Shalhoub, Rainn Wilson, Enrico Colantoni, Missi Pyle, Daryl “Chill” Mitchell, and director Dean Parisot, along with Star Trek stars Wil Wheaton and Brent Spiner and more.

The documentary is now available to stream digitally. Here’s the synopsis:

“By all accounts, it was a movie that beat all odds: Surviving a set fire, the loss of a powerful director, and a studio that didn’t understand what it had, Galaxy Quest turned into a pop-culture phenomenon that would “never give up, never surrender.” As the cult classic nears its 20th anniversary – premiering on December 25, 1999 – Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary explores how the science-fiction comedy became an enduring fan favorite, a movie that helped launch the sci-fi- and fantasy-driven movie and TV industry that dominates global entertainment today.”

Galaxy Quest followed the cast of the in-universe sci-fi series titled Galaxy Quest, which bore strong similarities to Star Trek, as they are abducted and forced to man an actual starship by aliens who mistook their show for reality. The film starred Sigourney Weaver, Tim Allen, Alan Rickman, and Sam Rockwell. Despite being an homage to Star Trek and not an official part of the franchise, fans voted it one of the best Star Trek movies of all time above about half of the other movies in the franchise during a convention polling event.

Amazon put a Galaxy Quest television series into development. The series will follow the next generation of Galaxy Quest stars and fans. The project was put on hold as of the last update from writer Paul Scheer.

What do you think of the Honest Trailer? Are you excited about the Galaxy Quest documentary? Let us know in the comments. Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest is now available to stream via digital platforms.