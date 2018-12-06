How to Watch ‘Star Trek: Short Treks’: “The Brightest Star”

Star Trek: Short Treks returns tonight with the third episode of the series, titled “The Brightest Star.” If you’re wondering how to watch, we have you covered.

Star Trek: Short Treks is a series of four short films primarily featuring characters from Star Trek: Discovery. The series serves as a kind of appetizer leading into the second season of Star Trek: Discovery, with new episodes of Short Treks debuting monthly until Star Trek: Discovery‘s return in January 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

How you can watch Star Trek: Short Treks varies from region to region:

United States

In the United States, fans will need to sign up for CBS All Access to watch Star Trek: Short Treks. CBS All Access is the same streaming service that is home to Star Trek: Discovery, so if you watched the show’s first season then you’re probably already set.

“The Brightest Star” should be available to stream on the service tonight, December 6th, at 9:30 pm. ET.

Canada

In Canada, Star Trek: Short Treks will be available in the same places that Star Trek: Discovery is.

The new episode will first air on Space at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday.

If you miss the episode when it airs on Space, it will be available to stream via Crave TV 24 hours later, at 9 p.m. on Friday.

UK and International Markets

Netflix holds the international streaming rights to Star Trek: Discovery, but so far has not announced plans to carry Star Trek: Short Treks.

When asked about this on Twitter, CBS All Access only said that “Due to streaming rights, Star Trek: Short Treks are only available on CBS All Access in the U.S.” We know now that the series will be available in Canada as well, but there has been no update for other markets.

Here’s the synopsis for “The Brightest Star”:

“Before he was the first Kelpien to join Starfleet, Saru (Doug Jones) lived a simple life on his home planet of Kaminar with his father and sister. Young Saru, full of ingenuity and a level of curiosity uncommon among his people, yearns to find out what lies beyond his village, leading him on an unexpected path.”

“The Brightest Star” is written by Bo Yeon Kim & Erika Lippoldt, who wrote the Star Trek: Discovery Season One episode “Into the Forest I Go,” and directed by Douglas Aarniokoski, who directed the Discovery episode titled “Lethe.”.

Where this episode focuses on Saru, previous episodes featured Sylvia Tilly (Mary Wiseman) and new character Craft (Aldis Hodge). The final episode will spotlight Harry Mudd (Rainn Wilson).

Are you watching Star Trek: Short Treks tonight? Let us know in the comments!