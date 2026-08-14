Pluto TV Is Celebrating Star Trek’s 60th Anniversary In a Big Way (And You Don’t Have to Wait Until Star Trek Day to Boldly Go)

2026 is a huge year for Star Trek. The iconic sci-fi franchise is celebrating its 60th anniversary this year, marking the milestone of the debut of the original Star Trek television that started it all which first aired on September 8, 1966. But while there are all sorts of different celebrations and tributes to the franchise this year, you don’t have to wait until Star Trek Day next month to really enjoy the festivities. Pluto TV is getting in on the celebration a little bit early with the relaunch of their Star Trek pop-up category and it’s the ultimate destination for Star Trek fans.

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Launching Friday, August 14th, the Star Trek pop-up category brings together seven live channels along with all 13 Star Trek feature films on the Star Trek: The Motion Pictures channel. The result is a perfect destination for fans looking to binge the franchise in the lead up to Star Trek Day on September 8th. And it gets even better: there will also be a Star Trek en Espanol channel as well.

Everything Available on Pluto TV for Star Trek Day

Here’s the complete lineup of everything available on Pluto TV as part of their countdown to Star Trek Day. As noted, these offerings are available beginning Friday, August 14th.

LIVE CHANNELS

Star Trek (Featuring The Original Series)

Star Trek: The Next Generation

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

Star Trek: Voyager

Star Trek: Enterprise

Star Trek: The Motion Pictures

Star Trek en Español

STAR TREK FEATURE FILMS

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home

Star Trek V: The Final Frontier

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country

Star Trek Generations

Star Trek: First Contact

Star Trek: Insurrection

Star Trek: Nemesis

Star Trek (2009)

Star Trek Into Darkness

Star Trek Beyond

Star Trek’s Future May Be a Bit Uncertain, But There’s No Denying It’s Legacy

While this year is exciting for Star Trek with the franchise celebrating its milestone anniversary, it admittedly comes at a bit of an unusual time. For the first time in a while, Star Trek’s future doesn’t look particularly certain. There’s not been much in the way of news about future films and the franchise’s most recent series, Starfleet Academy, will end after its second season which is expected to air in 2027.

However, while Star Trek may be in an unusual position in terms of movies and television, it is thriving in other forms of media. IDW’s recent Star Trek comic lines have been doing incredibly well and celebrations like Pluto TV’s pop-up channel remind us that this remains a much-loved franchise. While we wait to see what’s next for Star Trek in its next 60 years, now is a perfect time to look back at everything that came before as well as explore additional stories, like those in comics and fully appreciate the franchise that has helped define modern sci-fi in a huge way.

Pluto TV’s Star Wars pop-up channels begin streaming August 14th.