Paramount Announces Celebration Plans for Star Trek Day 2023

Star Trek Day is coming up on Friday, September 8th and Paramount has released their programming lineup in celebration of the annual global event. This year, Paramount+, CBS Television Network, CBS Studios and fans around the world will mark the day with a wide variety of programming and initiatives, including special Star Trek: Lower Decks screenings in anticipation of the upcoming fourth season, special airings of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds on CBS and more to honor the 57th anniversary of the debut of Star Trek in 1966.

On September 8th, fans worldwide will be able to watch the special Star Trek Day program, hosted by Star Trek: Lower Decks star Jerry O'Connell. The program, a salute to the Star Trek franchise, will include segments looking back at memorable moments over the past 57 years, commemorate 50 years of Star Trek animation, pay tribute to Star Trek: Discovery ahead of its final season, offer an exclusive sneak-peek clip from the upcoming fourth season of Lower Decks, and commemorate other memorable moments in Star Trek's legacy. The special will be available to watch for free globally at StarTrek.com/Day, YouTube (Paramount+ and STAR TREK Official pages), Twitch (ParamountPlus) and Facebook (@StarTrekOnPPlus and @StarTrek). In the U.S., the special will be available to stream on Paramount+, Pluto TV (Paramount+ Picks, STAR TREK, More STAR TREK and Pluto TV Sci-Fi channels) and Mixable and will air on select local CBS affiliates, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Fave TV and Smithsonian.com.

On CBS, the first two episodes of Paramount+'s hit original series Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will air in special back-to-back screenings starting 8p.m. ET/PT. In the series premiere, "Strange New Worlds", "When one of Pike's officers goes missing while on a secret mission for Starfleet, Pike (Anson Mount) has to come out of self-imposed exile. He must navigate how to rescue his officer, while struggling with what to do with the vision of the future he's been given." In the second episode, "Children of the Comet", "While on a survey mission, the U.S.S. Enterprise discovers a comet is going to strike an inhabited planet. The crew tries to re-route the comet, only to find that an ancient alien relic buried on the comet's icy surface is somehow stopping them. As the away team tries to unlock the relic's secrets, Pike (Anson Mount) and Number One (Rebecca Romijn) deal with a group of zealots who want to prevent the U.S.S. Enterprise from interfering."

There will also be a celebration of Star Trek animation as well, with special screenings of Star Trek: Lower Decks. 50 years ago, Star Trek's animated universe began on September 8th with Star Trek: The Animated Series and this year's Star Trek day celebrates the milestone anniversary with what's being described as an evening of cartoon comedy including four specially selected episodes of Star Trek: Lower Decks. Fans can attend the exclusive, free promotional screenings at locations across the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. and experience the brand-new season of Lower Decks on the big screen while enjoying a day of sneak peeks, surprises, free concessions, giveaways and more. Fans can register here on Thursday, August 24th starting at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT. Screenings will take place in Columbus, Dallas, Denver, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Diego, St. Louis, Washington D.C., Vancouver, Calgary and London.

Additionally, on September 8th, fans can go to shop.StarTrek.com and use the code STARTREKDAY to save 25 percent sitewide. More information about Star Trek Day programming can be found at StarTrek.com/Day.

What is Star Trek: Lower Decks About?

Paramount+ describes the animated series as follows, "Star Trek: Lower Decks is an animated comedy series that follows the support crew on one of Starfleet's least important ships, the U.S.S. Cerritos, in 2380."

Star Trek: Lower Decks' cast features the "lower decks" crew of the U.S.S. Cerritos: Ensign Beckett Mariner, voiced by Tawny Newsome; Ensign Brad Boimler, voiced by Jack Quaid; Ensign Tendi, voiced by Noël Wells; and Ensign Rutherford, voiced by Eugene Cordero. Star Trek: Lower Decks also features the U.S.S. Cerritos' Bridge crew: Captain Carol Freeman, voiced by Dawnn Lewis; Commander Jack Ransom, voiced by Jerry O'Connell; and Doctor T'Ana, voiced by Gillian Vigman.

Season 4 of Star Trek: Lower Decks premieres on September 7th.

