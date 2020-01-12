New Star Trek Director Drops More Teases That the Series Will Reboot

Ever since the new Star Trek movie was announced to be coming from acclaimed Fargo and Legion showrunner Noah Hawley, fans have been curious about the future of the franchise and how it will reflect the Abrams movies, the new shows on CBS All Access, as well as the proposed film from Quentin Tarantino. And while it sounds like those plans are not set in stone just yet, we are now getting even more hints that Hawley plans to reboot the Kelvin Timeline that was last seen in Star Trek Beyond just a few years ago.

Hawley spoke with Collider at the TCA Winter Press Tour and revealed his plans to revitalize Star Trek, hinting that his new film will be drastically different from what we’ve seen before.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I have my own take and my own things that I want to do with it. Having done this 40-hour homage to the Coens, and having done a Marvel series, I always approach this material understanding that people are really invested in these stories, and I treat the material with real respect, but I’m going to tell my own story now. I always feel, as a fan, if there’s something that I love and somebody tells me new stories, I get excited. I’m excited there’s going to be another Matrix movie. I don’t need it to be the old Matrix movie. I’m excited to see characters used in new ways, or new characters, or whatever it is.”

When asked point blank if there were plans to bring back Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana, Zachary Quinto, and the rest of the cast, Hawley was way more cagey in his response.

“It’s still early days,” the filmmaker said. “For me, it’s definitely a new direction, but it’s still early, in terms of who exactly would be in it or what the characters would be. I don’t think of it as Star Trek 4, to be reductive. This is a new beginning.”

Hawley was also asked if his films had to establish direct ties to Star Trek: Discovery orStar Trek: Picard, he made it clear that he was given room to tell his own story.

“There isn’t a mandate from Paramount to connect it. And on some levels, there’s a bit of the wall, the TV version and the film version,” Hawley said. “I have my own story and want to make sure as I did with Fargo and Legion that I’m respectful to the underlying material. That I’m not unintentionally changing things that people love or feel passionate about. So, it’s important to do that research as I go.”

There’s no word yet on when Hawley’s Star Trek movie will be released, but fans can get their fix when Star Trek: Picard premieres on January 24th.

Disclaimer: ComicBook.com is owned by ViacomCBS.