This 1977 Topps Star Wars Might Contain Multiple Luke Skywalker Rookie Trading Cards, But Opening It Could Make It Worthless

Opening vintage trading card sets is a gamble. They’re worth a pretty penny when they’re sealed, but there’s a possibility that they could contain an ultra-valuable card. However, if you open it and only get duds, the value of your pack will significantly decrease. It’s a sort of Schrödinger’s vintage trading card set situation. Unfortunately, there’s really no way of knowing what’s going to be in the pack, and the odds are often stacked against you. However, what if you could change the odds?

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Suppose you had a pack that was so big that the chances of drawing an ultra-rare card shifted a bit in your favor. Would you then take the gamble of opening it up? Of course, these are all hypothetical situations, as not many of us have sealed vintage trading card packs lying around. However, it seems that a recent listing on Heritage Auctions might just put you in that dilemma. A sealed wax box of 1977 Topps Star Wars Series 1 trading cards is currently going for only $4,000, but there’s a possibility that its contents could be worth upward of $687,500.

This Vintage Topps Star Wars Trading Card Box Could Contain Up To Five Luke Skywalker Rookie Cards

This Topps set launched around the same time as the original Star Wars movie, making it the first set of franchise trading cards on the market. According to the auction house, it contains 36 unopened packs, giving you the chance to pull a maximum of five of the most sought-after non-sports trading cards of all time, the #1 Luke Skywalker, otherwise known as the Luke Skywalker Rookie Trading Card. Just to give you an idea of what this means, a PSA Gem Mint 10 #1 Luke Skywalker recently sold for $687,500. Now imagine pulling five of them.

Of course, you’d have to be the luckiest person in the world to pull five of those cards from this pack, but at the current bid price of just $4,000, it might be a risk worth taking. However, it should be noted that only the most pristine version of that card could command such a price, and while the box doesn’t look like it’s in too bad of a shape, you never know how things might turn out once you open it. The worst case scenario could be that you end up with no Luke Skywalker cards, and the box’s value drops because it has been opened.

If you’re looking for advice on whether you should open it, the only thing I can say is May the Force be with you.

What is the most valuable trading card in your collection? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!