Star Trek Mourns the Loss of Nichelle Nichols

Nichelle Nichols, best known for playing Lt. Uhura in Star Trek: The Original Series, has died at age 89. Nichols' role as Uhura in Star Trek, a Black woman serving on the bridge crew of the USS Enterprise, inspired countless people, including many actors who later follow in her footsteps. She broke down barriers with her kiss with William Shatner's Capt. Kirk in the episode "Plato's Stepchildren," which is widely recognized as the first interracial kiss on American television. She became iconic enough through her role as Uhura on Star Trek that NASA later turned to her for help in recruiting women and minorities into its space program, covered in the recent documentary film Woman in Motion about Nichols' life.

Several of those who have worked on Star Trek in the past, or who have are inspired by Nichols and working on Star Trek today, have taken to social media to share tributes to the actor. These include current Star Trek head Alex Kurtzman, NIchols' former co-star George Takei, several current stars of Paramount+'s Star Trek streaming franchise, and even politician Stacey Abrams.

We've collected those tributes here. We'll continue to update this story as more people share their thoughts.