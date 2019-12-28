Star Trek 4: Simon Pegg Doesn’t Think His Cast Is Part of Noah Hawley’s Movie

The Star Trek film franchise is moving forward. Paramount Pictures is reported to be working with Noah Hawley, creator of FX’s Legion and Fargo, on a new Star Trek movie. Most assumed this is the new direction for Star Trek 4, which continue the adventures of the Kelvin timeline Enterprise crew. One member of that crew, actor Simon Pegg, isn’t so sure. He spoke to GoldDerby about the future of the franchise and says that, while he’s excited about Hawley’s Star Trek, he isn’t sure it involves his crew or that it is even Star Trek 4. “I don’t know anything about it,” Pegg says. “I think Noah Hawley’s been hired to write something for Star Trek, which is very exciting. He’s a brilliant writer and always creates interesting stuff. Whether or not we’re involved with that, I don’t know. I don’t think so and I don’t think Noah’s thing is necessarily going to be Star Trek 4.”

That Hawley’s Star Trek may not include the Kelvin Timeline crew from Star Trek, Star Trek Into Darkness, and Star Trek Beyond conflicts with initial reports of the project. Those reports suggested that Paramount had managed to get star Chris Pine, who plays Captain James T. Kirk, back aboard the project. Pine had exited the project when it was being directed by SJ Clarkson, reportedly due to contract disputes with Paramount.

All that said, Pegg noted “I’m talking out of my ass as usual” before going on to say that Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek is still in play and that spinoff movies have been discussed. Earlier this month, ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish confirmed that Paramount Pictures has two Star Trek movies in the works. While Bakish did not reveal any specifics about the films, it was assumed by many that he was referring to Hawleye’s Star Trek 4 and Quentin Tarantino Star Trek movie.

Tarantino stated in a recent interview that he’s considering “steering away” from his Star Trek film. Tarantino pitched the idea for the film to producer J.J. Abrams, and Paramount handed the idea to a writers’ room to break down. Mark L. Smith was hired to pen the script. At last update, the project was awaiting Tarantino’s notes on the finished draft of the screenplay to move forward.

Paramount always planned for the Tarantino film to follow Star Trek 4. While the studio hoped to have Tarantino direct the film, there has always been the possibility that they could hand Tarantino’s concept to another director.

