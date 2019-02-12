Star Trek: Zachary Quinto Still Hopes to Return for a Fourth Movie

Star Trek 4 has been shelved, but Zachary Quinto still hopes for another chance to play Spock.

Quinto attended the TCA Winter 2019 Press Tour to promote his upcoming AMC series NOS4A2. Speaking to SlashFilm, Quinto confirmed that plans for Star Trek 4 have been scrapped.

“I mean, it’s been a broad conversation that we’ve been having for a while in terms of what’s the future of the franchise,” Quinto said. “It’s in process so I don’t know exactly what to say other than there’s no plans for a movie happening at this moment.”

Even so, Quinto says he’s holding out hope that a fourth Star Trek movie will happen eventually.

“I would love to,” he says. “I feel like it’s been an anchor of my creative life for the last over 10 years now so if I can go back to it, I’ll always be happy to. I love my Star Trek family so we’ll see how it goes.”

Star Trek 4 hit a roadblock when contract negotiations with stars Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth stalled out. Director SJ Clarkson departed the project to direct the pilot for HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel, after which Paramount confirmed that the film has been shelved.

While plans for Star Trek 4 have faltered, Paramount Pictures isn’t giving up on Star Trek just yet. The studio is still developing the Star Trek film pitch from Quentin Tarantino. Whether that film will use the same Kelvin Timeline cast as the previous three films isn’t clear, though Quinto has said he expected they would return for Tarantino’s film.

Quinto’s co-star, Karl Urban, said at a convention that he still has his fingers crossed that he’ll get to work with Tarantino on Star Trek.

“You know what? You have as much information as I do,” Urban said. “All I can really say is that if it does happen, I’d be thrilled to be a part of it and fingers crossed that it is going to happen. And really beyond that, I have heard nothing further about any developments on that front. I know he’s directing Once Upon a Time In Hollywood at the moment so he’s going to shoot that, do the post-production on that. So any prospective Tarantino movie is a little bit of a distance but I think it would be grand, I’d love to do it.”

