‘Star Trek: Alliance’ to Launch With ‘Dominion War Campaign’

Star Trek: Alliance will let Star Trek fans revisit the Dominion War.

WizKids Games has announced a new Clix-based Star Trek game called Star Trek: Alliance. The game will launch in August with Star Trek: Alliance – Dominion War Campaign.

Created by Josh Derksen, Star Trek: Alliance is a cooperative game where players control ships from the Star Trek universe, leading them through missions involving enemy forces controlled by the game system. Each game offers the crews of each player’s ship the opportunity to gain experience, which can then be spent between missions to upgrade their ship’s abilities.

The Dominion War Campaign recalls the Dominion War storyline from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, in which the Federation formed an alliance with rivals and enemies to repel an invasion from the Gamma Quadrant. In Star Trek Alliance – Dominion War Campaign, players’ Federation ships go up against the Dominion, the most powerful political entity in the Gamma Quadrant. Star Trek: Alliance – Dominion War Campaign includes everything two players need to play through the entire six-mission campaign. Multiple copies of the set can be combined to let up to six players participate in the campaign.

Star Trek: Alliance – Dominion War Campaign includes 5 pre-painted plastic ships – 1 Excelsior-class, 1 Akira-class, and 3 Jem’Hadar Attack Ships—with transparent plastic bases and pegs, 13 maneuver templates, 2 HeroClix maneuver dials, 122 tokens, 66 cards, 12 dice, and 1 range ruler. The set is intended for 1 or 2 players, ages 14 and up. Games take about half an hour to play. MSRP is $49.99.

The ships and upgrades included in this game are fully compatible with the Star Trek: Attack Wing game. WizKids recently released a series of Faction Packs for Attack Wing, one of which is the Star Trek: Attack Wing Dominion Faction Pack – The Cardassian Union. The set includes four pre-painted ships with cards, tokens, dial, bases, and pegs. The cards and tokens in the pack are all new to Star Trek: Attack Wing. Ships featured in the Faction Pack include two Cardassian Keldon Class ships, a Cardassian Galor Class ship, and a Klingon Bird-of-Prey. The set is available now with an MSRP of $29.99.

WizKids also has a line of unpainted Attack Wing ship models for those who would like to paint their own starships. A new starter set for Attack Wing featuring Federation and Klingons ships released into stores in 2017.

Are you excited about Star Trek: Alliance – Dominion War Campaign? What did you think fo the Dominion War story in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine? Let us know in the comments.

(h/t ICv2)

