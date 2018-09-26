‘Star Trek: Attack Wing’ Adding New Federation, Vulcan, Dominion Faction Packs

New ships are joining the battle with upcoming Star Trek: Attack Wing Faction Packs from WizKids Games.

The new Faction Packs include new ships for the Federation, Vulcans, and the Dominion.

Star Trek: Attack Wing Federation Faction Pack – To Boldly Go… includes four pre-painted ships with cards, tokens, dial, bases, and pegs. The cards and tokens in the pack are all new to Star Trek: Attack Wing. Ships featured in the Faction Pack include a Galaxy Class Ship, Defiant Class Ship, Akira Class Ship, and Miranda Class ship. The set is scheduled for a March 2019 release with an MSRP of $29.99.

Star Trek: Attack Wing Vulcan Faction Pack – Live Long and Prosper includes four pre-painted ships with cards, tokens, dial, bases, and pegs. The cards and tokens in the pack are all new to Star Trek: Attack Wing. Ships featured in the Faction Pack include two D’Kyr-class ships, a Suurok-class ship, and a Nebula-class ship. The set is planned for a February 2019 release with an MSRP of $29.99.

Star Trek: Attack Wing Dominion Faction Pack – The Cardassian Union includes four pre-painted ships with cards, tokens, dial, bases, and pegs. The cards and tokens in the pack are all new to Star Trek: Attack Wing. Ships featured in the Faction Pack include two Cardassian Keldon Class ships, a Cardassian Galor Class ship, and a Klingon Bird-of-Prey. The set is planned for a January 2019 release with an MSRP of $29.99.

WizKids previously announced several other Faction Packs, which have had their released rescheduled. The Animated Series Faction Pack will release in November. Mirror Universe – The Kelvin Timeline will release October 10th. Independent – A Motley Fleet will also release Oct. 10th.

The implementation of Faction Packs followed WizKids’ release of a new Star Trek: Attack Wing Starter Set in 2017.

Star Trek: Attack Wing is a tactical space combat game that combines pre-painted HeroClix miniatures based on the ships of the Star Trek Universe with the FlightPath maneuver system to simulate the tense ship-to-ship space combat featured in Star Trek television and movies. Players can choose to command fleets from the Dominion, Federation, Klingon, and Romulan factions. Ships can be customized with a player’s choice of captain, crew, weapons, and tech upgrades.

Are you excited about the new faction packs coming to Star Trek: Attack Wing? What is your favorite Star Trek: Attack Wing faction? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Source: ICv2