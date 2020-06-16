Star Trek Fans Celebrate Captain Picard Day
Today is a special day for Star Trek: The Next Generation fans. It’s Captain Picard Day, a day celebrating the captain of the USS Enterprise in the 24th century. The schoolchildren aboard the USS Enterprise-D celebrate Captain Picard Day once a year, much to Jean-Luc Picard’s embarrassment, as seen in The Next Generation episode “The Pegasus.” Reverse engineering from Stardate 47457.1, the stardate noted in “The Pegasus,” Star Trek fans determined that June 16th is the appropriate date to celebrate Captain Picard Day in the current era. Fans can celebrate by watching their favorite Picard-centric Star Trek episodes — “The Pegasus,” “Chain of Command,” “Darmok,” and “Inner Light” are all solid choices — or the first season of Star Trek: Picard on CBS All Access.
Some Star Trek fans are taking to social media to express their Captain Picard Day spirit and love for Jean-Luc. Keep reading to see some of that cheer as it has been spread on social media.
What do you think of Captain Picard Day? How are you celebrating? With your favorite The Next Generation episodes, or a cup of tea, early grey, hot? Are you looking forward to the second season of Star Trek: Picard? Let us know how you feel about all of this in the comments section.
Make It So
prevnext
Happy Picard Day! Make it so. #roddenberry #PicardDay pic.twitter.com/CE6jYi5yQ2— RODDENBERRY (@roddenberry) June 16, 2020
A Speech
prevnext
This is one of the best civil rights speeches https://t.co/d3wVyNlQiY #picardday #StarTrek— Chris Haas (@chris1899) June 16, 2020
The Most Precious Time
prevnext
Happy Picard Day everyone. pic.twitter.com/0jE12NG2GS— Neal Desai (@zggystrdst1921) June 16, 2020
Bunnycorn Pizza
prevnext
Thank you @CBSAllAccess for the pizza. They are celebrating #PicardDay tomorrow by supporting local businesses (hence the pizza) and making donations to the #NAACPLegalDefenseFund and #BLM. I am so proud to be part of this corporation. More details tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/QZMJDWOutc— Marina Sirtis (@Marina_Sirtis) June 16, 2020
The Banner
prevnext
It’s Captain Picard Day!!
What are your favourite memories of the man himself? pic.twitter.com/7XJePe5JCp— Destination StarTrek (@StarTrek_DST) June 16, 2020
Quotable Captain
prevnext
#HappyPicardDay #StarTrek fans! While we’re celebrating the legendary Captain Jean Luc Picard, I encourage you take a moment to reflect on the wisdom he has shared throughout the years. Feel free to reply with your own favorite Picard quotes! #PicardDay pic.twitter.com/KBW4Xrxcc4— 🖤⚔️ Heather Rae 🖖🏳️🌈 #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor (@BatlethBabe) June 16, 2020
He's a Role Model
prevnext
Almost forgot it’s #picardday ! pic.twitter.com/WGplNNHm9F— Christopher (@ChMotta) June 16, 2020
Wash Your Hands
prevnext
I heard it is #picardday but I only have this to offer in tribute. pic.twitter.com/AAz8g704MB— wingstriker (@wingstriker) June 16, 2020
Reunification
prevnext
Today I’m watching the fantastic 2 parter Unification from TNG Season 5 to celebrate #CaptainPicardDay. Picard has to go to Romulas to search for Spock. Great to see the iconic Leonard Nimoy play Spock in these episodes. 🖖🏽 #StarTrekTNG #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/gN3hbSfDoI— Rashid Uzzaman (@rashiduzzaman82) June 16, 2020
Puppet Picard
prev
If you’re looking for me “I’ll be on the bridge.” Celebrating #CaptainPicardDay 🥳🎉 #StarTrek pic.twitter.com/dL8fxjK2KP— Jaclyn Teuscher (@JNTeuscher17) June 16, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.