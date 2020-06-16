Star Trek Fans Celebrate Captain Picard Day

Today is a special day for Star Trek: The Next Generation fans. It’s Captain Picard Day, a day celebrating the captain of the USS Enterprise in the 24th century. The schoolchildren aboard the USS Enterprise-D celebrate Captain Picard Day once a year, much to Jean-Luc Picard’s embarrassment, as seen in The Next Generation episode “The Pegasus.” Reverse engineering from Stardate 47457.1, the stardate noted in “The Pegasus,” Star Trek fans determined that June 16th is the appropriate date to celebrate Captain Picard Day in the current era. Fans can celebrate by watching their favorite Picard-centric Star Trek episodes — “The Pegasus,” “Chain of Command,” “Darmok,” and “Inner Light” are all solid choices — or the first season of Star Trek: Picard on CBS All Access.

Some Star Trek fans are taking to social media to express their Captain Picard Day spirit and love for Jean-Luc. Keep reading to see some of that cheer as it has been spread on social media.

What do you think of Captain Picard Day? How are you celebrating? With your favorite The Next Generation episodes, or a cup of tea, early grey, hot? Are you looking forward to the second season of Star Trek: Picard? Let us know how you feel about all of this in the comments section.