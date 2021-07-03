Star Trek: Coda Trilogy: New Details Revealed

✖

New details about the Star Trek: Coda trilogy, which was first revealed in February, have surfaced. This trilogy of novels appears to be the finale to the long-running line of Star Trek novels taking place after Star Trek: Nemesis. For 15 years, this line of novels was the only way for fans to continue adventuring in the final frontier with the cast of characters from Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Star Trek: Voyager. Now, with Star Trek: Picard offering a new canon continuation of the Star Trek story, the books have been in an awkward position. The Star Trek: Coda trilogy will alleviate that tension and, most assume, bring closure to this version of Star Trek's future.

The three books in the trilogy -- Moments Asunder by Dayton Ward, The Ashes of Tomorrow by James Swallow, and Oblivion's Gate by David Mack -- are now available to pre-order on Amazon. The first, Moments Asunder, will release on September 28th, with the two sequels following monthly. The pre-order pages include synopses for the books, revealing a plot dealing in time travel. Each installment promises, "The crews of Jean-Luc Picard, Benjamin Sisko, Ezri Dax, and William Riker unite to prevent a cosmic-level apocalypse—only to find that some fates really are inevitable."

(Photo: Simon and Schuster)

Here's the synopsis for Moments Asunder: "REALITY ITSELF IS UNDER ATTACK. The epic Star Trek: Coda trilogy begins when the unexpected arrival of an old friend triggers a desperate mission to avert a fast-spreading temporal disaster."

The Ashes of Tomorrow continues the story. The synopsis reads, "THE FUTURE IS AT WAR WITH THE PAST. The epic Star Trek: Coda trilogy continues as friends become foes, the Temporal Apocalypse accelerates, and the catastrophe’s true cause is revealed."

It all concludes in Oblivion's Gate. Its synopsis reads: "THEIR MOST DAUNTING MISSION WILL BE THEIR FINEST HOUR. The epic Star Trek: Coda trilogy comes to a shattering conclusion as the Temporal Apocalypse forces Starfleet’s greatest heroes to make the greatest sacrifices of their lives."

The trilogy dealing with time travel is interesting. Could this be a way of having versions of characters from the novel timeline interact with versions of characters from the new canon timeline? Will the novel timeline ultimately be erased by this "temporal apocalypse"? Or could the book establish the novels as a splinter timeline from the Prime Timeline, allowing more adventures to come?

What do you think? Let us know in the comments, and begin to find out when Star Trek: Coda: Moments Asunder releases on September 28th.