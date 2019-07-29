Star Trek: Deep Space Nine – Red Alert Video Game Gambling Machine Revealed

GameCo, the company that created of the world’s first Video Game Gambling Machine, has revealed the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine – Red Alert Video Game Gambling Machine ahead of the Star Trek Las Vegas convention taking place July 31st through August 4th. GameCo will attend the event and offer fans their first sneak peek of the machine, which will be available to play begging in winter 2019. GameCo invented the Video Game Gambling Machine, which is designed to allow a player’s skill to impact payout and winnings while maintaining the economics of a casino slot machine, thus combining chance and skill.

The Star Trek: Deep Space Nine – Red Alert Video Game Gambling Machine, under license from CBS Consumer Products, presents a gaming experience where players will aim to protect the Deep Space Nine crew from enemies in the Gamma quadrant. Players will be up against “against antagonistic aliens and dangerous stellar phenomena” while protecting the United Federation of Planets and its Starfleet battalion, including the runabout U.S.S. Yukon and the warship U.S.S. Defiant.

GameCo is also offering the chance for one fan to become a part of the Star Trek: Deep Space Nine – Red Alert video game with a contest beginning the week of Star Trek Las Vegas. The winner’s portrait and likeness will be morphed into one of the game’s characters and will host several missions within the game. Fans can enter during Star Trek Las Vegas with a GameCo employee in Quark’s Bar. Additional entries can be submitted by following @GameCoLLC on twitter and liking and retweeting the announcement post.

“Star Trek commands one of the world’s most passionate fan bases, and we’re thrilled to reveal the new Star Trek: Deep Space Nine – Red Alert game to them today,” said Rich Maryyanek, Global Business Development at GameCo. “As the creator of Video Game Gambling, we’re constantly looking to partner with beloved properties to develop innovative gambling experiences for fans that will change the face of how people play in casinos.”

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2018. The series followed the crew of the titular space station as it attempted to bring the newly-freed people of the planet Bajor into the Federation. The documentary What We Left Behind: Looking Back at Star Trek: Deep Space Nine released earlier this year, offering fans a chance to reflect on the series with its cast and crew.

Are you excited about Star Trek: Deep Space Nine – Red Alert? Let us know what you think in the comments.