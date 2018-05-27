‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Cast Beams Down for ‘Carpool Karaoke’

The crew of the USS Discovery from Star Trek: Discovery is beaming down for an episode of Carpool Karaoke, including Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones, Mary Wiseman, and Anthony Rapp.

Production on Star Trek: Discovery Season Two has already begun, but it seems things may be on pause while the cast makes a trip to New York City. Martin-Green made an appearance at CBS’s upfront presentation, where she introduced the original programming lineup for streaming service CBS All Access. Now Martin-Green and her co-stars have revealed that they’re filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke while they’re on shore leave.

The official Twitter account of CBS Television Studios tweeted out a GIF of “Starfleet’s newest mission.”

Martin-Green herself shared a photo from within the vehicle.

Martin-Green teases that they are “killing this” Carpool Karaoke set. Having Rapp in their quartet should certainly work in their favor as he is an award-winning Broadway performer best known for playing Mark Cohen in Rent.

The episode of Carpool Karaoke will give Star Trek: Discovery fans a chance to spend some time with the show’s cast. In an interview, Martin-Green teased that the series itself will spend more time with the characters these actors play in its second season.

“I’m beyond excited,” Martin-Green says. “Thrilled. We’ve been talking a lot gearing up for Season Two, about that story we’re going to tell, and how we’re going to continue, and how we’re going to jump off because the war chapter has come to a close. What happens now? What happens now that the war is over? Because a lot of what happened to Michael Burnham and all the characters wasn’t able to be delved into because there just wasn’t time, because we were dealing with this war. Wrestling with all of these things, it’s like you have to sort of put it aside because of the immediacy of the moment. I’m thrilled to see what happens when the chips fall and things are done now. Now, what are we going to do? How are we going to look at ourselves in the mirror? How are we going to look at each other?”

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets. Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto.