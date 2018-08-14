‘Star Trek: Discovery’: New Spock Poses With Leonard Nimoy’s Family

Today, it was announced that Ethan Peck will play Spock in the second season of Star Trek: Discovery on CBS All Access. The character was originated by the late Leonard Nimoy in Star Trek: The Original Series and Nimoy’s family seems to be welcoming Peck into the role with open arms.

Following the announcement, Peck tweeted a photo of himself with Nimoy’s family: son Adam, daughter Julie, Adam’s wife Terry Farrell (who starred as Jadzia Dax on Star Trek: Deep Space Nine), and Julie’s husband David Knight. All five of them are giving a Vulcan salute.

“Thanks to the Nimoy family for your open arms, warm welcome, smiling curiosity and support, for making me feel worthy, as I embrace and take into my heart the iconic half alien we know as Mr. Spock. It is an incomparable honor,” Peck wrote.

“Through 52 years of television and film, a parallel universe and a mirror universe, Mr. Spock remains the only member of the original bridge crew to span every era of Star Trek,” said Star Trek: Discovery co-creator, showrunner, and executive producer Alex Kurtzman in a statement when Pek’s casting was announced. “The great Leonard Nimoy, then the brilliant Zachary Quinto, brought incomparable humanity to a character forever torn between logic and emotion. We searched for months for an actor who would, like them, bring his own interpretation to the role. An actor who would, like them, effortlessly embody Spock’s greatest qualities, beyond obvious logic: empathy, intuition, compassion, confusion, and yearning. Ethan Peck walked into the room inhabiting all of these qualities, aware of his daunting responsibility to Leonard, Zack, and the fans, and ready to confront the challenge in the service of protecting and expanding on Spock’s legacy. In that spirit, we’re thrilled to welcome him to the family.”

Star Trek: Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham, a human woman raised from an early age by Sarek and Amanda Grayson, Spock’s parents. The show’s second season will go into further detail about the relationship between Burnham and her foster brother.

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets. Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere in early 2019.