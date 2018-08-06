‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 1 Blu-ray, DVD Release Announced

Star Trek: Discovery is officially making the jump from CBS All Access to home media later this year.

During the Star Trek: Discovery panel at Star Trek Las Vegas, Discovery stars Sonequa Martin-Green, Doug Jones and Anson Mount were on hand to confirm that Star Trek: Discovery – Season One will release on Blu-ray and DVD on Nov. 13.

The Blu-ray and DVD sets will include all 15 episodes of the Star Trek: Discovery‘s first season, plus two hours worth of bonus content including deleted and extended scenes, featurettes and interviews with the cast and crew.

Pre-orders are now live.

A trailer for the home media release was also revealed at Star Trek Las Vegas but is currently not available to view online. With pre-ordering now available, we expect the trailer and more specifics about the home media release bonus content to be forthcoming when CBS Home Entertainment makes its official announcement.

For some Star Trek fans, the release means they will have an opportunity to watch Star Trek: Discovery without a CBS All Access subscription, and will perhaps present an opportunity to catch up on the series before its second season debuts. For others, it simply means that their Star Trek home media library remains complete.

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery begins a decade prior to the events of Star Trek: The Original Series. The series follows Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green), a human who was raised by Vulcans from a young age. When her ship, the USS Shenzhou, unexpectedly encounters a religious faction of Klingons, she inadvertently starts a war between the United Federation of Planets and the Klingon Empire. What follows is her journey toward redemption while trying to end the war, which leads her on a trip to the Mirror Universe and through a thoughtful examination of the ideals at the heart of Starfleet’s mission.

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets. Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere in January 2019.

Are you excited to hear that Star Trek: Discovery – Season One is getting a home media release? Let us know what you think about it in the comments section!

