‘Star Trek: Discovery’: “Vaulting Ambition” First Look Photos Released

CBS has released new photos from this week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery, “Vaulting Ambition.”

The photos include new shots of Michelle Yeoh as Emperor Georgiou, Jason Isaacs as Captain Lorca, Sonequa Martin-Green as Michael Burnham, Mary Wiseman as Cadet Tilly, Anthony Rapp as Lt. Stamets, and Doug Jones as First Officer Saru.

Here’s the official synopsis for “Vaulting Ambition”:

Burnham heads to the ISS Charon with a special ‘gift’ for the Emperor. With the help of an unexpected source, Stamets gains clarity while trapped inside the mycelial network. Saru asks for L’Rell’s help.

Captain Lorca is the “gift” Burnham is bringing to the Emperor. The mirror universe Lorca attempted a coup against the Emperor. Bringing him to her as a prisoner should help Burnham retain the Emperor’s favor.

Stamets came face-to-face with his mirror universe self in the previous episode. He’s the first of the Discovery crew to face himself so far. Seeing these two brilliant scientists interact should be interesting and enlightening.

Last week’s episode also confirmed that Ash Tyler is Voq, the Klingon torchbearer. Could Saru be seeking L’Rell’s help in aiding Tyler?

Last week’s episode also revealed Philippa Georgiou is the Terran Emperor. This is an emotional gut punch for Burnham, who is now facing a living ghost from her past. If the Discovery is to get home Burnham will need to play the role of a loyal subject to the Emperor.

Star Trek: Discovery‘s second chapter is an extended journey to the mirror universe. The producers teased a development that would please fans of the original Star Trek.

“It’ll be fun for Trek fans,” Harberts said, teasing a “nice nod to stuff from [The Original Series]…It’s definitely again a war story, as far as how it’ll play out, but our characters find themselves in a place where their identities are challenged. It’s an emotionally wrought back half. Very intense. The cast has done some amazing work.

“The other thing that’s a huge theme for us is taking the Federation from the darkness into the light. Everybody wants this optimistic version of Star Trek right out of the gate. And I feel that our show has a lot of hope in it from episode to episode, depending on storyline we’re tracking. By season’s end, people will see the Federation they’ve come to know and love from The Original Series on.”

New Star Trek: Discovery episodes become available to stream Sundays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS All Access.