‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Jonathan Frakes Returning for Season 2

Star Trek icon Jonathan Frakes will return to Star Trek: Discovery for its second season.

Frakes was a guest at the Lexington Comics and Toy Convention and during a panel, he revealed that he’d be heading back to Toronto to work on Star Trek: Discovery Season Two.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Yes, I’m about to go back,” Frakes said. He went on to say, “I just read the first script of the second season and the outline for the second script and it’s on fire now.”

Frakes seeing the first script for season two does not mean he will be directing the premiere. That job has already been given to Star Trek: Discovery co-creator Alex Kurtzman. Perhaps the outline for the second script is for him? Nothing is for sure at this point.

Frakes directed the first episode of Star Trek: Discovery Season One’s second chapter, “Despite Yourself,” which introduced the Discovery cast to the mirror universe.

Frakes played Commander Will Riker in Star Trek: The Next Generation. Next Generation is also where Frakes first began directing Star Trek. He has since gone on to direct episodes of Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, and now Discovery.

Frakes is also working on Seth MacFarlane’s Fox series The Orville, which is a comedic love letter to Star Trek: The Next Generation. Frakes said that he believes both shows offer something different and worthwhile for Star Trek fans.

“The Star Trek that we have has really found its voice, and Discovery has really found its voice,” Frakes said. “And The Orville has filled in a void. For a lot of people, The Orville is their new Star Trek because it does tell stories like [The Next Generation], and it’s got wild humor in it.

“[Seth MacFarlane] clearly wanted [The Orville] to look like [The Next Generation]. So, he hired the cinematographer [Marvin Rush] and the camera operator, and Brannon Braga, who wrote First Contact among other things that are fabulous. Robbie Duncan McNeill, one of our wonderful directors from Voyager, James Conway, who directed a bunch of great Next Gen episodes; he hired me. He filled the room with Next Gen people so that the show would look and feel like it. I think he did it.”

Are you excited about Frakes’ return to Star Trek: Discovery? Let us know in the comments!

Star Trek: Discovery begins filming its second season in Toronto in April.