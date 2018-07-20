‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Spock Confirmed for Season 2

Spock is returning to Star Trek on television.

Today, during the Star Trek: Discovery panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, Discovery co-creator and showrunner Alex Kurtzman confirmed that Spock, played memorably by the late Leonard Nimoy in Star Trek: The Original Series, will appear in the second season of Star Trek: Discovery.

“I can tell you that, yes, you will be seeing Spock this season,” Kurtzman said.

Jonathan Frakes, the director of the season’s second episode, previously confirmed that a young Spock would appear during flashbacks to his and Michael Burnham’s childhood. Kurtzman did not specify if this meant an adult Spock would also appear, but he also did not specifically state that he was referring to young Spock. Either way, there was no mention of who would be playing Spock.

The question of Spock’s involvement in the second season of Star Trek: Discovery has been lingering since the show’s first season finale when the Discovery received a distress call from the USS Enterprise, where Spock currently serves as science officer under Captain Christopher Pike.

We have since learned that Anson mount will play Pike on Discovery, but there’s been no official word about Spock. Star Sonequa Martain-Green has previously teased Spock’s role in the season.

“You know, Aaron Harberts, he said after the finale, on After Trek, that Season Two was going to be about that line between science and faith,” Martin-Green said. “He also said that there’s going to be a lot of family dynamic. It is the Enterprise in that shot. We all know who is on the Enterprise. You see Sarek and Burnham look at each other, and there you have it.”

The promotional teaser released by CBS All Access to announce that Star Trek: Discovery Season Two had begun production also showed Burnham entering a room on the Enterprise labeled “3F.” This room served as Mr. Spock’s personal quarters in Star Trek: The Original Series.

The Star Trek: Discovery tie-in prequel novel Star Trek: Discovery: Desperate Hours told the story of another mission involving the Enterprise in which Burnham and Spock worked together. This a mission involving the USS Shenzhou and revealed that Burnham and Spock were not particularly close as children and each somewhat resented the other’s relationship with their father, Sarek. They achieved a new understanding during their mission, which required a Vulcan mind-meld to complete. It is unclear if these events will be referenced in the coming season of Star Trek: Discovery.

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the United States, through CraveTV in Canada, and through Netflix in other international markets. Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and is expected to premiere in January 2019.