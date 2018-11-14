‘Star Trek: Discovery’: Did A Set Video Reveal a Big Season 2 Spoiler?

A fun video from the set of Star Trek: Discovery may have accidentally revealed a major plot point from the show’s second season.

Earlier today, Mary Chieffo tweeted out a video of herself in full costume and makeup as High Chancellor L’Rell singing and dancing along to Demi Lovato’s song “Confident.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Towards the end of the video, she was joined by co-star Shazad Latif. That’s where the spoilers come in.

Latif plays Voq, a Klingon who was surgically altered to appear to be the human Ash Tyler in order to infiltrate Starfleet. The plan worked until the trigger phrase that was supposed to bring Voq’s memories back only did half the job. He was left with memories of his life as Voq and his false life as Ash Tyler both warring with each other for dominance, leaving him unstable and violent until he learned and accepted the truth. At the end of Star Trek: Discovery‘s first season, L’Rell ascended as the new High Chancellor and Voq, despite still appearing human, decided to stay on Qo’noS to help her get the Klingon Empire back into shape while maintaining the uneasy armistice with the Federation.

There’s been no sign of Voq/Ash Tyler in any of the trailers or promotional photos for Star Trek: Discovery‘s second season. Now we see Latif still in human form, which isn’t surprising. What is surprising is that L’Rell is in full Klingon regalia on what looks to be a Starfleet vessel and Latif is back in Ash Tyler’s Starfleet uniform.

Considering we are just over two months away from Discovery‘s second season premiere, Chieffo and Latif must be shooting a scene for an episode late in the season. Does this video suggest Voq will give up on his life on Qo’noS and resume living as human Starfleet officer Ash Tyler? Or is this a temporary situation born out of L’Rell once again forming an alliance with the crew aboard Discovery?

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets. The first season is also now available on Blu-ray and DVD.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere on January 17, 2019, on CBS All Access.