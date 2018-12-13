‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Releases New Season 2 Trailer

Star Trek: Discovery is nearing the release of its second season as every day passes, and CBS is ready to give fans an all-access look into the project. A brand-new trailer for the latest Star Trek title has gone live, and it features some familiar faces as well as a few surprising newcomers.

So, if you are ready to welcome a younger Spock into your watch list, get ready. The Vulcan is here and ready to drop some (likely) logical truth on you.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This action-packed trailer gives fans an in-depth look at what season two has to offer, and it gives clues about its secretive story. With the arrival of Captain Christopher Pike and Spock, life on the Discovery is busier than ever before. However, things are throw into chaos when a series of seven red bursts are recorded throughout space. According to legend, these lights signal the arrival of an apocalyptic threat known as the Red Angel, and even Spock seems rather spooked by what’s to come.

Of course, the trailer shows more of the Discovery crew and their incorporation of Captain Pike. Played by Anson Mount, the iconic Starfleet hero is younger here than ever before, and his command over his Starfleet officers is parallel to none. It will be thanks to his wit that Spock and Michael Burnham can prevent “the end [of] all sentient life in the galaxy.”

The trailer also teases the return of two familiar faces. Not only does Captain Georgiou reappear as a representative of Section 31, but Ash Tyler can be seen as well. These comebacks confirms Star Trek: Discovery has ambitious plans for its large cast next year, and fans are eager to see how it the show will continue expanding its mythos. For now, audiences will have to wait and see how this new season plans to tie all its players together, but that wait won’t be too long. Currently, CBS All Access is slated to debut the new season in January 2019.

Are you excited to hear Star Trek: Discovery is on its way? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets. Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere on CBS All Access on January 17, 2019.