Star Trek: Discovery Season 4 Episode 5: The Examples Photos Released

Star Trek: Discovery returns with the fifth episode of its fourth season this week, sans one of its prominent crew members. Paramount+ has released new photos from the episode titled “The Examples.” The images reveal that David Cronenberg is back as mysterious Starfleet operative Kovich, and Shawn Doyle is playing a new character, a Risian named Ruon Tarka. There are also shots of Saru (Doug Jones) back in the captain’s chair and command of Discovery while Book (David Ajala) and Captain Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) embark on an away mission. You can see the photos below and watch the video preview of the episode below.

Lee Rose directs “The Examples” from Kyle Jarrow’s script. Here’s the official synopsis:

On next week's #StarTrekDiscovery, a staggering discovery changes everything the Federation knows about the DMA. pic.twitter.com/bNeNK6nQ5x — Star Trek on Paramount+ (@StarTrekOnPPlus) December 12, 2021

“Burnham and Book race to evacuate a group of stranded colonists in the anomaly’s path as one of the Federation’s brightest scientists comes aboard the U.S.S. Discovery to do high-stakes research with Saru and Stamets.”

Are you excited about this week’s episode of Star Trek: Discovery? Let us know how you feel in the comments section. Star Trek: Discovery debuts new episodes on Paramount+ every Thursday in the United States.

Shawn Doyle as Ruon Tarka, Doug Jones as Saru and Anthony Rapp as Stamets

Doug Jones as Saru and David Benjamin Tomlinson as Linus

Doug Jones as Saru and David Benjamin Tomlinson as Linus

David Ajala as Book

David Ajala as Book and Shawn Doyle as Ruon Tarka

Wilson Cruz as Culber and Anthony Rapp as Stamets

Shawn Doyle as Ruon Tarka

Doug Jones as Saru

Shawn Doyle as Ruon Tarka

Anthony Rapp as Stamets and Doug Jones as Saru

David Cronenberg as Kovich

David Cronenberg as Kovich

David Cronenberg as Kovich and Wilson Cruz as Culber

Star Trek: Discovery

Sonequa Martin Green a Burnham

Doug Jones as Saru and Sonequa Martin Green a Burnham

Doug Jones as Saru