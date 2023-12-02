Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 New Clip Released, Release Window Announced

Paramount+ has released a new clip from Star Trek: Discovery Season 5. Star Trek: Discovery star Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham) and executive producer/showrunner Michelle Paradise introduced the clip during the Paramount+ panel at CCXP in São Paulo, Brazil. The clip shows Burnham and Book (David Ajala) on an away mission, dealing with some large xeno-fauna with cloaking abilities. You can watch the clip below. Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 will be the final season of the Star Trek show. Having launched when the platform was still called CBS All Access, Star Trek: Discovery is one of Paramount+'s longest-running original series. Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 will debut in April 2024.

According to the synopsis released by Paramount+, the fifth and final season of Star Trek: Discovery "will find Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncovering a mystery that will send them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well … dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it."

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 is the Show's Final Season

"I can hardly believe that this mind-blowing journey with Star Trek: Discovery is ending," Martin-Green said in a statement released when Paramount+ confirmed Star Trek: Discovery would end with its fifth season. "I'm astoundingly blessed by God to have played Captain Michael Burnham and to have taken part in a legacy alongside an extraordinary cast, phenomenal crew and remarkable writing team. To our most supportive partners at CBS Studios and Paramount+, who insisted on making television history, I'm deeply grateful. I'm also deeply grateful for the creative collaboration with our showrunners Michelle Paradise and Alex Kurtzman, as well as Olatunde Osunsanmi and the incomparable team of executive producers.

"I will never forget how it felt to stand together as a show family, cradling the heirloom of 'Trek' with all those from the franchise at large and with the fans. The fans welcomed us into their hearts as we launched a new iteration of Trek and an entire entertainment platform, and we'll never forget it. 65 episodes later, here's to the entire company of Star Trek: Discovery, to the show and its fifth and final season, to its beloved fans and to all those who envision a better future. Let's fly... "

Who is in the Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 cast?

Star Trek: Discovery Season 5's cast includes returning stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland "Book" Booker), Blu del Barrio (Adira), and Callum Keith Rennie (Rayner). Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 also features Elias Toufexis (L'ak) and Eve Harlow (Moll) in recurring guest star roles.

CBS Studios produces Star Trek: Discovery with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth are Star Trek: Discovery's executive producers. Alex Kurtzman and Michelle Paradise are the series' co-showrunners.

Star Trek: Discovery streams exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., the U.K., Switzerland, South Korea, Latin America, Germany, France, Italy, Australia and Austria. Star Trek: Discovery Seasons 2 and 3 also stream on Pluto TV's Star Trek channel in Switzerland, Germany, and Austria. In Canada, Star Trek: Discovery airs on Bell Media's CTV Sci-Fi Channel.