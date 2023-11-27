Paramount+ Bringing Halo, Star Trek & More to CCXP

Paramount+ announced today that it plans to bring its "mountain of entertainment" to this year's CCXP in Brazil, with a programming lineup and experiences that feature fan-favorite series and global franchises including Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, The Thundermans Return, Drag Race: Brazil, and more. Alongside exclusive, never-before-seen content and other surprises, fans can expect appearances by global and local Paramount+ stars and visit larger-than-life interactive activations on the expo floor.

Brazil's Comic Con Experience is set to return to normal -- or what passes for normal at a massive convention, anyway -- in 2023. 2022 marked the first CCXP since the start of the pandemic, and so everything was a bit tentative as the show tried to get back into the swing of things. Not that that kept it from being a pretty huge event, drawing in tens of thousands of fans and showing off stuff like footage from Avatar: The Way of Water.

Paramount+ will host a panel on the Thunder Stage on Saturday, December 2nd, featuring next year's most highly anticipated series and films. Fans will see exclusive first looks and hear from the stars of Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, The Thundermans Return, and more.

The Paramount+ panel on the Thunder Stage will be hosted by Brazilian stars Hugo Gloss and Nicole Bahls, featuring talent from:

HALO Season 2: Pablo Schreiber ("Master Chief"), Joseph Morgan ("James Ackerson"), David Wiener (Showrunner & Executive Producer) and Kiki Wolfkill (Executive Producer). STAR TREK: DISCOVERY's Fifth and Final Season: Sonequa Martin-Green ("Captain Michael Burnham") and Michelle Paradise (Co-showrunner and Executive Producer) THE THUNDERMANS RETURN: Kira Kosarin ("Phoebe Thunderman") and Jack Griffo ("Max Thunderman") DRAG RACE: BRAZIL: Grag Queen (Host) and queens Aquarela, Betina Polaroid, Dallas de Vil, Diva More, Hellena Malditta, Melusine Sparkle, Miranda Lebrão, Naza, Organzza, Rubi Ocean, Shannon Skarllet and Tristan Soledade

Fans can also visit Paramount+ on the convention floor for interactive experiences and themed photo opportunities like Halo's "UNSC Spartan Recruitment Training Center," Star Trek: Discovery's "Captain on the Bridge," Drag Race: Brazil's "Time to Shine," Teenage Muitant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem's "Master Splinter's Ultimate Drill," Anderson Spider Silva's "Bob, Weave and Strike," and Ex on the Beach's "Meet the Next Ex."