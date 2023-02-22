Star Trek: Discovery Star Teases "Major Changes" in Season 5

One Star Trek: Discovery actor is teasing some changes ahead as the Paramount+ series heads into its fifth season. Ian Alexander plays Gray Tal, who once was a Trill host. The symbiont was safely transferred to Adira Tal (Blu del Barrio), the human with whom Gray had been in a romantic relationship, after Gray's death, but Gray's being somehow survived. At first, only Adira could see him, but by using the same synth golem technology that saved Jean-Luc Picard's life, Gray eventually got a new body and a new lease on life. After such a massive change, Gray left to return to Trill and figure out what's next.

"Gray's going through a lot of major changes. He finally has a body now," Alexander told Bleeding Cool while discussing Daughter, his new horror film. "He's no longer stuck in limbo Trill symbiont consciousness within Adira (Blu del Barrio). He has his own body again, fully formed and corporeal. He gets to explore and play. That's why we see him change his hair and his look because he was stuck wearing the same clothes that he died in. He's sick of that, and he's never going to see that outfit ever again. He probably threw it in the incinerator or something [laughs]. I had some people ask me, 'How did Gray change? How did he grow out a mullet?' I assume that if you can materialize food, you can also materialize new hair and new outfits. I imagine he just walked into a closet, pressed a few buttons, and then materialized a new look."

When is the Star Trek: Discovery Season 5 release date?

Star Trek: Discovery wrapped production in November and is currently in post-production. Paramount+ hasn't announced an official release date, but it is expected to debut in 2023.

On Star Trek Day 2022, Paramount+ released a trailer for Star Trek: Discovery Season 5. It introduced several new characters, including Rayner, played by Callum Keith Rennie (The Umbrella Academy, Jessica Jones) and the team of Moll and L'ak, played by Eve Harlow (The 100, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) and Elias Toufexis (Shadowhunters, Blood of Zeus), respectively.

According to the season's synopsis, in Star Trek: Discovery Season 5, "Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery uncover a mystery that sends them on an epic adventure across the galaxy to find an ancient power whose very existence has been deliberately hidden for centuries. But there are others on the hunt as well … dangerous foes who are desperate to claim the prize for themselves and will stop at nothing to get it."

Star Trek: Discovery streams on Paramount+. The first four seasons of the series are streaming now.