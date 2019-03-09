‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Reveals Section 31 Headquarters

The next episode of Star Trek: Discovery will reveal more of Section 31’s secrets.

The episode is titled “Project Daedalus.” The episode’s preview shows Discovery approaching what Adm. Katrina Cornwell calls Section 31’s headquarters. They’re greeted by “blade mines” that threaten to tear the ship apart, suggesting something isn’t right at Section 31’s home base.

“Project Daedalus” is directed by Star Trek veteran Jonathan Frakes. The episode also seems to reveal the apparent corruption fo Lt. Cmdr. Airiam to the rest of Discovery‘s crew.

Section 31 plays a major role in Discovery‘s second season. The show has revealed more about the secretive organization than any other Star Trek series. A recent featurette went inside Discovery’s take on espionage outfit.

A Section 31 spinoff series is in development at CBS All Access with Michelle Yeoh set to reprise her role as Phillipa Georgiou.

“I’m so excited to continue telling these rich Star Trek stories,” Yeoh said when the announcement was made. “Being a part of this universe and this character specifically has been such a joy for me to play. I can’t wait to see where it all goes – certainly I believe it will go ‘where no WOMAN has ever gone before!’”

Discovery co-creator and showrunner Alex Kurtzman added, “Michelle has shattered ceilings, broken boundaries, and astonished us with her grace and gravitas for decades. As a human, I adore her. As an actor, I revere her. Erika and Boey are remarkable, exciting writers who bring a fresh perspective to the world of Star Trek, and we’re all thrilled to explore the next wild chapter in the life of Captain Philippa Georgiou.”

While the series hasn’t been greenlit yet, Kurtzman hopes it will debut after Discovery‘s third season.

Kurtzman wrote about Section 31 before working on Discovery, including the group in the script he co-wrote for Star Trek Into Darkness. At the TCA 2019 Winter Press Tour, Kurtzman told ComicBook.com about why he’s so fascinated with the organization.

“Well, Starfleet live in a very black-and-white world, they have rules, they have to stick to those rules, you can bend them but you can’t break them,” Kurtzman explained. “Section 31 lives entirely in shades of gray. And they do all of the things that Starfleet proper can’t do. And that’s really interesting because when you have a character like Georgiou whose conscience is constantly being tested, and her ethics are constantly being tested, she’s really in some ways the perfect person to do the dirty work that Starfleet can’t do. And, that’s an exciting place to explore. It’s a little bit gloves off which is what’s fun about Section 31.”

New Star Trek: Discovery episodes become available to stream Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on CBS All Access.

