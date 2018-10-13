‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Casts ‘Slender Man’ Star Javier Botet as Classic Alien

Star Trek: Discovery has enlisted the aid of Slender Man star Javier Botet to bring a classic alien back to life in Season Two.

Botet revealed to Bloody Disgusting that he has been cast in an episode of Star Trek: Discovery Season Two, where he will reunite with friend and fellow creature-actor Doug Jones, who plays Saru.

“I can tell you I’ll be working in Star Trek: Discovery in Toronto,” Botet said. “It’s going to be a very cool role, so I can’t wait to see it. I’ve been working with my friend Doug Jones, another monster performer. I hope you see it very soon.”

Botet teased that he’ll be playing a classic Star Trek creature, but would not reveal any further details.

“It’s an old creature but I’m not going to tell you what creature,” Botet teased. “It’s only one [episode] at the moment. Working on it is an incredible pleasure and a gift to be in this mythical series.”

Botet also went on to discuss working with Jones, whom he first met when when Jones was working on the American remake of Rec, which starred Botet in the original.

“We spend some time [together] because we’ve been working together,” Botet said. “Even before, I played Rec and he was going to play Quarantine. I met him a long time ago. Doug Jones is an amazing, lovely person and I was so happy to meet him because I admire his work. Always when I meet him it’s a very nice moment, so meeting him in Toronto last time for Star Trek, we’ve been speaking about things and about our careers. I love meeting Doug Jones.”

So who could Botet be playing? Star Trek: Discovery co-creator and showrunner Alex Kurtzman teased at New York Comic Con that the Talosians would be appearing in Season Two, so that’s one possibility. The Saurians are also confirmed to appear in the coming season, so that’s another possibility, though at least one Saurian appearance has already been filmed. Then again, there are plenty of classic Star Trek creatures to choose from, so Botet could be playing something completely unexpected.

What kind of alien do you think Botet is playing in Star Trek: Discovery? Let us know what you think in the comments!

The first season of Star Trek: Discovery is available to stream in its entirety on CBS All Access in the U.S., through CraveTV in Canada and through Netflix in other international markets.

Star Trek: Discovery Season Two is now filming in Toronto and will premiere on CBS All Access on January 17, 2019.