‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Star Sonequa Martin-Green Is Thrilled Patrick Stewart Is Returning to the Franchise

Over the weekend, Sir Patrick Stewart officially announced that he will be returning to his famous Star Trek: The Next Generation role as Jean-Luc Picard for a brand new Star Trek series on CBS All Access. The streaming service is currently the home of Star Trek: The Discovery, the first new Star Trek television series in over a decade, and series lead Sonequa Martin-Green is thrilled about Stewart’s return.

Martin-Green shared to Instagram a photo of herself with Stewart and a message expressing her feelings about the big announcement.

“This man. How I’ve looked to him over the years for creative education, inspiration and guidance,” Martin-Green writes. “Absolutely THRILLED that he’s returning to the fold. We stand on your shoulders @sirpatstew and what broad shoulders they are.”

Martin-Green isn’t the only Star Trek lead to congratulate Stewart on his return to the franchise. William Shatner, Star Trek‘s original leading man, was among the first.

“It’s wonderful news!” Shatner tweeted. “Congratulations my friend!”

Stewart played Picard throughout seven seasons of Star Trek: The Next Generation and four Star Trek movies starring The Next Generation cast. In his announcement, Stewart notes how he truly believed completing that final film, Star Trek: Nemesis, in 2002 was the end of his involvement with the Star Trek franchise.

“I will always be very proud to have been a part of Star Trek: The Next Generation, but when we wrapped that final movie in the spring of 2002, I truly felt my time with Star Trek had run its natural course,” Stewart wrote. “It is, therefore, an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him. Seeking out new life for him, when I thought that life was over.

“During these past years, it has been humbling to hear many stories about how The Next Generation brought people comfort, saw them through difficult periods in their lives or how the example of Jean-Luc inspired so many to follow in his footsteps, pursuing science, exploration and leadership. I feel I’m ready to return to him for the same reason – to research and experience what comforting and reforming light he might shine on these often very dark times. I look forward to working with our brilliant creative team as we endeavor to bring a fresh, unexpected and pertinent story to life once more.”

There are few details currently available about Picard’s return. We do know that this is not a reboot or an alternate timeline. The series will take place around 20-25 years after Star Trek: Nemesis and Picard may no longer be a Starfleet captain. The series is being developed for CBS All Access by Alex Kurtzman, James Duff, Akiva Goldsman, Michael Chabon, and Kirsten Beyer.

