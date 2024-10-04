Star Trek: Lower Decks #1 Preview Reveals the Cerritos Crew's Next Mission

Star Trek: Lower Decks debuts its fifth and final season later this month, but the U.S.S. Cerritos will continue to embark on new adventures thanks to a new Star Trek: Lower Decks ongoing comic book series from IDW Publishing. Helmed by Eisner Award-winning writer Ryan North, who penned the previous Star Trek: Lower Decks comic book miniseries and the upcoming Star Trek: Lower Decks interactive graphic novel, the Star Trek: Lower Decks ongoing series launches in November. ComicBook.com has an exclusive first look at the debut issues of the new Star Trek: Lower Decks comic book series, which you can find below.

"Lower Decks is my favorite Star Trek, and I have seen every single Star Trek there is to see, except for one episode I will never reveal," North said in a press release when IDW announced the new series. "This raises the obvious question: will something in this comic contradict something that I missed in that one episode I never saw? Thankfully the answer is no, because the entire Lower Decks team – both at IDW and Paramount – has been so amazing – supportive, clever, brilliant. We're making a big funny heartfelt book with huge sci-fi ideas, important character developments, tons of that Trek flavor, and a bunch of jokes, too. If you love Lower Decks you'll love this comic!"

Star Trek: Lower Decks #1 goes on sale on November 13th. The final day to pre-order from your local comic book store is this Monday, October 7th. Check out the solicitation info and preview pages below.

Star Trek: Lower Decks #1

Writer Ryan North

Artist Derek Charm

On sale 11/13/24

Pre-order deadline 10/7/24

Hot off their Eisner nomination for Lower Decks tie-in Shax's Best Day, stellar duo Ryan North and Derek Charm are kicking off a brand-new ongoing series that's a big fun adventure on a big fun ship…

…wherein Dr. T'Ana saves the crew from a virulent, purple-boiled disease that is sure to— Wait, no, everyone's cured pretty quickly, actually.

Okay…wherein Deep Space 2's distress call is mysteriously cut off and the crew has to— Wait, nope, they just needed some help resetting their comms systems.

ALL RIGHT, WHEREIN Mariner gets so totally frustrated with the lack of thrills aboard the Cerritos that she drags her friends into a holodeck adventure that would definitely kill them in reality! Should totally provide them all with a sense of purpose and well-being, right? Right.

Or at least it would have. If the U.S.S. Bonaventure hadn't shown back up from the Delta Triangle to provide them with a real challenge. It's time to explore a ghost ship, baby!