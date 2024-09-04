Star Trek: The Motion Picture Gets a 45th Anniversary 4K Blu-ray Steelbook Edition

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With Star Trek Day 2024 just around the corner on September 8th, Paramount Home Entertainment has revealed that the fully restored Star Trek: The Motion Picture will get a limited edition 4K Blu-ray Steelbook edition to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the film. This follows a Director's Edition and a limited-edition Collector's Set entitled "The Complete Adventure" that launched in 2022.

The Star Trek: The Motion Picture 4K Blu-ray Steelbook edition will come packaged with the original theatrical cut in 4K Blu-ray, a bonus remastered Blu-ray, and exclusive booklet with behind the scenes images and info from the film. It's available to pre-order here on Amazon now with a release date set for November 19th. Details about previously released 4K editions of the film can be found below.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture—The Director's Edition 4K Ultra HD - See on Amazon: The newly restored, definitive version of the first big-screen adventure is presented in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and HDR-10, as well as Dolby Atmos. Also includes access to a Digital copy of the film and the following new and legacy bonus content:

Ultra HD Disc bonus features:

Audio Commentary with David C. Fein, Mike Matessino, and Daren R. Dochterman—NEW!

Audio Commentary by Robert Wise, Douglas Trumbull, John Dykstra, Jerry Goldsmith, and Stephen Collins

Text Commentary by Michael and Denise Okuda

Blu-ray Disc bonus features:

The Human Adventure —An all-new 8-part documentary detailing how the Director's Edition came to life —NEW!

Effects Tests—NEW!

Costume Tests—NEW!

Computer Display Graphics—NEW!

Additional legacy bonus content

Star Trek: The Motion Picture—The Director's Edition—The Complete Adventure 4K Ultra HD - See on Amazon: This Limited-Edition Collector's Set includes all of the above, plus an additional 4K Ultra HD disc containing:

The Theatrical Cut

The first-ever widescreen presentation of the Special Longer Version of Star Trek: The Motion Picture, originally created for broadcast television in 1983

The set is presented in deluxe packaging along with exclusive collectibles, including reproductions of original promotional material, a booklet with behind-the-scenes images, stickers, and more.

Star Trek: The Original Motion Picture Collection – See on Amazon: This comprehensive 15-disc collection includes the first six big-screen adventures featuring the original series crew in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and HDR-10. (Star Trek: The Motion Picture—The Director's Edition also includes Dolby Atmos). Both Star Trek V: The Final Frontier and Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country are making their 4K Ultra HD debuts. The set also includes access to Digital copies of each of the six films, as well as hours of new and legacy bonus content. Below is a breakdown of disc contents: